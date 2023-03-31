Destiny 2's new raid boss has already been soloed, and the mad lad behind it wants to take on the whole raid

Just weeks aft release, nan last leader of Destiny 2's caller Root of Nightmares ambush has been killed by a azygous Guardian – nan aforesaid huffy lad who precocious soloed nan Vault of Glass Gatekeepers situation thought to beryllium impossible.

TheSnazzzyRock posted their world-first termination (above) connected March 29, and you tin show a batch of effort went into it from nan absolute warfare outcry he lets loose erstwhile ol' Nezarec yet goes down. This termination took rather a spot of practice, immoderate theorycrafting from a veritable onslaught squad of friends, and aggravated hot-swapping enabled by nan loadout strategy introduced pinch Lightfall. The conflict is little aggravated than astir ambush bosses, but it was still designed pinch six group successful mind, truthful there's a batch to juggle and small room for error. The Merciless-aided DPS strategy for Nezarec's last guidelines is particularly awesome – a existent Rube Goldberg instrumentality of buffs that would surely make 1 of my clanmates proud.

I reached retired to chat done their solo termination and their plans for early runs. Spoilers: they want to solo flawless nan full raid.

"This situation compared to my erstwhile solos was honestly beautiful enjoyable," Snazzy explains. "It did return a batch much effort put successful because I had started from beautiful overmuch thing pinch nan encounter. I had friends helping on nan measurement pinch building strats."

The sheer assortment of cogwheel utilized successful nan conflict made maine wonderment if it would beryllium imaginable if we didn't person loadouts. "It astir apt would still beryllium imaginable conscionable measurement much annoying and little group up for each loadout," Snazzy reckons. "I'd presume you tin conscionable do a mates armor swaps. Would conscionable return a spot to get utilized to being truthful fast."

Much of nan chat astir Root of Nightmares has focused connected really easy and elemental nan ambush is compared to nan likes of Vow of nan Disciple. After all, it was cleared successful little than 3 hours, and much group vanished it during its Contest Mode motorboat model than immoderate erstwhile raid, and by a immense margin. Having soloed nan brushwood that still occasionally trips up my ambush team, Snazzy mostly agrees that "the trouble of nan ambush really isn't that difficult to beryllium wholly honest."

"The satellite brushwood pinch nan Explicator leader is nan only brushwood that I'd opportunity stands retired from nan others," they add. "But thing excessively crazy. I'd opportunity this ambush is only really a spot of a situation erstwhile doing it solo/duo/trio."

Of course, astir Destiny 2 players don't moreover raid, and an incredibly mini percent of players effort low-man raids (assuming you don't count struggle autobus five-man runs that only hap erstwhile personification connected your squad drops retired astatine nan past minute). But that hasn't stopped Snazzy before, and they aren't slowing down now.

"I americium really presently moving connected nan 3rd brushwood solo, past aft I complete that my extremity is to activity connected and complete nan full ambush solo flawless," they say. Godspeed, Guardian.

