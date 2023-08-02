Devin Booker's split with Kendall Jenner PLEASED Phoenix Suns stars as it frees team from 'Kardashian curse' and allows him to focus on his game

5 hours ago
  • Devin Booker divided pinch his exemplary ex-girlfriend Kendall Jenner past year
  • Teammates judge nan narration hampered Booker's efforts connected nan court 
By Russ Weakland For Dailymail.Com

Updated: 17:50 BST, 2 August 2023

Devin Booker's teammates connected nan Phoenix Suns are relieved nan shooting defender has surgery up pinch Kendall Jenner arsenic nan squad looks to shed nan alleged 'Kardashian curse'.

Booker divided from his exemplary ex past twelvemonth - aft much than 2 years together - and his chap Suns players judge nan separation has allowed nan 26-year-old to sharpen his attraction arsenic nan squad looks to unafraid its first NBA Championship. 

Players and coaches felt nan narration hampered Booker connected nan tribunal and meant he was failing to fulfil his potential.


'Many of Devin's teammates emotion that he is coming into this upcoming play pinch much focus,' a root adjacent to Booker told DailyMail.com.

'Devin has truthful overmuch untapped imaginable that seemed to spell by nan wayside while he was making love Kendall. 

Devin Booker's Phoenix Suns teammates are relieved he has surgery up pinch Kendall Jenner

Booker and Jenner, seen astatine nan 2022 US Open, dated for complete 2 years earlier splitting

'Still, he is an elite athlete, but his narration sewage a bunch of his teammates and coaches up successful arms because they didn't deliberation they had his complete 100 per cent attraction and potential.'

In fact, location was a consciousness that Booker's privilege was enjoying nan perks that travel pinch life successful nan NBA. 

'Instead of chasing rings, he was chasing girls,' nan root added. 'His teammates, including Kevin Durant, person been giving him immoderate playful c*** astir it each and person brought up nan Kardashian curse connected respective occasions.'

The viral TikTok mentation claims that each man who gets romantically progressive pinch 1 of nan Kardashian-Jenner sisters suffers a autumn from grace. Kim Kardashian and her sister Khloe person deed backmost astatine nan proposal that they bring bad luck.

'His narration sewage a bunch of his teammates and coaches up successful arms,' a root has claimed

Booker was seen hanging pinch immoderate bikini-clad women connected a yacht successful Saint Tropez

But nan root insisted: 'The team, for illustration galore sports stars, believes successful superstitions, and for nan Phoenix Suns what started arsenic a joke sewage much serious. 

'In galore NBA circles, nan Kardashian curse is simply a existent thing, and pinch nan Suns' players, it was initially utilized arsenic a joke but turned into thing much that they could lend blasted to arsenic nan play turned into disappointment. 

'This twelvemonth though is simply a cleanable slate and nan expect being clear of nan curse will only activity wonders for nan squad successful its goals to triumph championships.' 

Booker is spending his offseason by soaking up nan sun successful Saint-Tropez. The Phoenix defender was spotted Monday having a yacht time successful nan southbound of France.

Booker could beryllium seen enjoying nan upwind pinch friends and bikini-clad women.

