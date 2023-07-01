Dhaka University VC unable to attend Canada event after waiting a month for visa

10 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Dhaka University VC unable to attend Canada event after waiting a month for visa

Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman has cancelled plans to be a York University arena titled ‘The ACO Canada Symposium 2023’ aft he grounded to unafraid a visa from nan Canadian High Commission successful Dhaka aft a month.

Akhtaruzzaman applied for nan visa connected Jun 15, but has yet to get backmost his passport.

The symposium, jointly organised by The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Canada’s York University, was held connected Tuesday.

Akhtaruzzaman was to time off Dhaka connected Monday to be nan event. He scrapped his plans to recreation connected Jul 14 owed to nan delay.

“My gathering was scheduled for yesterday,” nan Dhaka University VC said. “I needed to alert connected Jul 16, but connected nan tract it shows my visa is still processing. I had to cancel my trip. However, I was capable to subordinate nan convention online. [The organising committee] apologised for nan issue.”

The Dhaka University vice-chancellor holds a negotiated passport. As such, location has been overmuch chat and disapproval of nan visa delay.

Asked astir nan talk, nan VC said, “Many nasty and uncivil group are misinterpreting nan business successful antagonistic ways. We don’t request to return everything we perceive into consideration. The visa is still processing.”

The vice-chancellors, pro vice chancellors, academics, and specialists of ACO universities were invited to return portion successful nan symposium.

It provided an opportunity to coming experiences and talk really universities are tackling inequality and nan challenges they look successful incorporating nan Sustainable Development Goals.

Other topics up for chat see entree and inclusion successful universities, societal impact, and nan domiciled of higher acquisition successful addressing world issues.

More
Source Bdnews24

Related Article

News24.com | Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

News24.com | Video of Julius Malema struggling to slaughter cow sparks public outrage

7 hours ago
News24.com | WATCH | Truck crash on N3 highway near Cato Ridge causes traffic chaos

News24.com | WATCH | Truck crash on N3 highway near Cato Ridge causes traffic chaos

7 hours ago
News24.com | Blow to Moti Group's plans for Zimbabwe lithium plant as Chinese partner cuts stake

News24.com | Blow to Moti Group's plans for Zimbabwe lithium plant as Chinese partner cuts stake

7 hours ago
News24.com | KZN principal gave stationery and money to silence 15-year-old he raped

News24.com | KZN principal gave stationery and money to silence 15-year-old he raped

7 hours ago

Popular Article

Manhyia Palace announces dissolution of Asante Kotoko board upon expiration of tenure

Manhyia Palace announces dissolution of Asante Kotoko board upon expiration of tenure

19 hours ago
Baba Rahman to wear number 21 at PAOK

Baba Rahman to wear number 21 at PAOK

19 hours ago
2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Ghana through to second round after beating Guinea 7-0 on aggregate

2024 Olympic Games qualifiers: Ghana through to second round after beating Guinea 7-0 on aggregate

19 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.