Dhaka University Vice-Chancellor Prof Md Akhtaruzzaman has cancelled plans to be a York University arena titled ‘The ACO Canada Symposium 2023’ aft he grounded to unafraid a visa from nan Canadian High Commission successful Dhaka aft a month.

Akhtaruzzaman applied for nan visa connected Jun 15, but has yet to get backmost his passport.

The symposium, jointly organised by The Association of Commonwealth Universities and Canada’s York University, was held connected Tuesday.

Akhtaruzzaman was to time off Dhaka connected Monday to be nan event. He scrapped his plans to recreation connected Jul 14 owed to nan delay.

“My gathering was scheduled for yesterday,” nan Dhaka University VC said. “I needed to alert connected Jul 16, but connected nan tract it shows my visa is still processing. I had to cancel my trip. However, I was capable to subordinate nan convention online. [The organising committee] apologised for nan issue.”

The Dhaka University vice-chancellor holds a negotiated passport. As such, location has been overmuch chat and disapproval of nan visa delay.