‘Did You Lie?’: Chip Roy Tees Off On Biden’s DHS Chief For Contradicting Past Testimony

Republican Rep. Chip Roy of Texas blasted Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas Wednesday, asking if past grounds he made astir nan separator was false.

Mayorkas testified astatine a hearing of nan House Judiciary Committee connected “Oversight of nan U.S. Department of Homeland Security,” during which Republicans pressed him connected his handling of separator security. “Secretary Mayorkas, connected April 28th, 2022, I asked you quote, ‘Will you attest nether oath correct now, do we person operational control, yes aliases no?’ You responded with, ‘Yes we do.’ I past asked, ‘We person operational power of nan borders?’ You responded, ‘Yes we do.’ Followed up, I said, ‘I publication to you nan meaning of operational control,’ I really held up this chart, operational power is defined nether nan Secure Fence Act,” Roy told Mayorkas. (RELATED: DCNF Reporter Who Confronted Mayorkas Says He Was ‘Not Prepared To Answer’ Tough Questions About Border Crisis)

WATCH:



“I put up for plain reading, plain arsenic day. I put up nan 2nd portion of nan aforesaid statute which defines operational control, which intends nan prevention of each unlawful introduction into nan United States including entries by unlawful aliens, incidents of terrorism, and different contraband. I said to you, ‘Do you guidelines by successful your grounds that we person operational power successful ray of nan measurement position?’ You responded with, quote, ‘I do.’”

Roy past pointed to instances wherever Mayorkas said that nether nan meaning of “operational control” successful nan Secure Fence Act, nan United States did not person operational power of nan border.

Over 1.78 cardinal forbidden immigrants person been encountered astatine nan U.S.-Mexico separator during fiscal twelvemonth 2023, according to information released by CBP, pursuing 2,378,944 encounters successful fiscal twelvemonth 2022 and 1,734,686 successful fiscal twelvemonth 2021, while Fox News reported different 600,000 migrants evaded CBP successful fiscal twelvemonth 2022.

“This is simply a pattern. Did you dishonesty different clip erstwhile you said connected September 24th, 2021, successful a property convention quote, ‘We cognize that those images came painfully conjured up nan worst elements of our nation’s ongoing conflict against systemic racism’ erstwhile responding to nan alleged whipping incident of nan separator agents who study to you erstwhile successful truth connected October 22nd, 2022, it was reported that 2 and half hours earlier that property conference, Marsha Espinosa, adjunct caput of DHS nationalist affairs emailed you and cc’d different DHS leadership, alerting you each that nan photographer took nan images did not spot immoderate whipping occur, invalidating nan first claim,” Roy continued. “It wasn’t until May of this twelvemonth that you corrected nan grounds and said, ‘Well fto maine conscionable correct you retired location because really nan investigation concluded we things did not occur.’ Don Rosenberg successful this very room testified a fewer weeks agone that you lied. It is simply a perpetual pattern.”

Lying to Congress tin consequence successful up to 5 years successful national situation if convicted, according to Findlaw.

Mayorkas has claimed that nan separator is not unfastened connected aggregate occasions, including during a property convention wherever he ignored questions from Daily Caller News Foundation investigative newsman Jennie Taer.

