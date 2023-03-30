Digital Security Act again at the heart of controversies over public servant’s death, journalist's arrest

Local and world quality authorities organisations person agelong been calling nan arguable rule “a limb to muzzle voices from exercising state of expression”
Senior Correspondentbdnews24.com
Published : 30 March 2023, 08:52 PM
Updated : 30 March 2023, 08:52 PM
The arguable Digital Security Act, aliases DSA, which quality authorities advocates person agelong criticised for its purposefully wide exertion and ambiguous connection intended to soundlessness dissent, is erstwhile much astatine nan centre of nan uproar caused by nan decease successful custody of a authorities worker and nan dubious apprehension of a journalist for a awesome Bangladeshi newspaper.
Both nan authorities unit personnel and nan journalist were sued nether nan law.
Several home and world authorities organisations reiterated their guidance to nan rule connected Thursday, saying nan rule is thing but “a limb to muzzle voices from exercising state of expression.”
The authorities shored up its support again for nan law, saying that since its enactment, nan rule fulfilled its purposes to unafraid nan integer abstraction and cybercrimes, isolated from for 1 aliases 2 instances.
The Left Democratic Alliance staged a objection successful Dhaka connected Thursday, demanding to scrap nan law. Human chains were formed successful Jahangirnagar and Rajshahi universities pinch a akin demand.
Family members of Sultana Jasmine, a 45-year-old agency adjunct astatine a section national onshore agency successful Naogaon Sadar Upazila, connected Mar 24, said she died nether mysterious circumstances successful custody aft she was picked up 2 days earlier by a portion of nan Rapid Action Battalion, an elite Bangladesh rule enforcing agency which has been nether US sanctions since December 2021 for its alleged records of gross quality authorities violation.
Jasmine’s family alleged she was tortured successful custody, questioning nan whereabouts of Jasmine for hours aft she was picked up.
Joint Secretary Enamul Haque, who useful astatine nan Rajshahi divisional commissioner’s office, revenge a lawsuit against Jasmine and a fewer others, alleging nan onshore agency adjunct and different personification duped unemployed group by promising them jobs by opening a clone societal media ID pinch his name.
The lawsuit was revenge pinch Rajpara Police Station successful Rajshahi aft doctors astatine Rajshahi Medical College Hospital pronounced Jasmine dormant of soul haemorrhage successful her brain.
Later, a RAB spokesperson said its members picked up Jasmine for quizzing astir 10 americium connected Mar 22. It claimed she fell sick instantly aft her detention successful nan beingness of Enamul.
The High Court sought nan post-mortem study connected Jasmine and nan names of nan officers progressive successful her quizzing.
Meanwhile, a unit analogous of nan vernacular regular Prothom Alo, Samsuzzaman Shams, was sent to situation pending investigation by a tribunal successful Dhaka connected Thursday connected charges brought nether nan Digital Security Act.
A lawyer named Moshiur Malek revenge nan lawsuit connected Wednesday night, naming Editor Matiur Rahman arsenic 1 of nan accused, and saying he is responsible for nan report's publication, sounds nan lawsuit documents.
Dhaka Metropolitan North Jubo League leader Md Golam Kibria revenge different lawsuit for spreading “false and defamatory” accusation astatine nan Tejgaon Police Station. Shams is nan sole accused successful nan case.
Shams was detained from his location early connected Wednesday greeting by men identifying arsenic nan police’s Criminal Investigation Department unit earlier nan news of nan Tejgaon lawsuit against him came to light.
On Mar 26, nan Prothom Alo published a study that carried Shams’s byline. The study was described arsenic "anti-state" by Awami League leaders.
“What will we do pinch independency if there’s nary nutrient to capable our stomachs?” a labourer was quoted arsenic saying connected nan Mar 26 online type of Prothom Alo. He indicated that group sweat complete really to unafraid rice, nutrient and food each day.
His remark was reflected successful nan headlines, but nan study utilized nan photograph of a kid besides mentioned successful nan article.
The header and nan image were utilized to station a paper connected societal media, which stirred sizeable controversy. Leaders of nan ruling statement Awami League said nan study contained 'seditious' materials.
Later, Prothom Alo removed nan photograph and changed nan report's headline. It besides removed nan societal media post.
GOVERNMENT STEADFAST IN DEFENDING DSA
While commenting connected Jasmine’s decease connected Thursday, Law Minister Anisul Huq confirmed that nan RAB unit progressive pinch nan detention of Jasmine were removed from duty, but he did not spot immoderate valid logic to blasted nan rule for her death.
“She died earlier nan lawsuit was filed,” he said.
Home Minister Asaduzzaman Khan besides faced questions astir Shams’s detention and consequent apprehension connected charges nether nan enactment connected Thursday.
Drawing examples from akin laws enacted successful nan US and nan UK, Information Minister Hasan Mahmud said nan rule was codified to unafraid nan group of Bangladesh successful cyberspace, and that galore people, including journalists, 'reaped' nan use of nan law.
However, immoderate elder authorities ministers, including Anisul, lately made it nationalist that nan authorities has been discussing nan anticipation of bringing successful immoderate amendments to nan law.
On Mar 14, aft a chat pinch civilian nine regarding nan law, Anisul said: “Several steps person already been taken to place immoderate of nan aspects of nan law, which we will talk pinch nan stakeholders.”
CONDEMNATION AT HOME AND ABROAD
Several groups of journalists, free reside advocates and quality authorities activists person condemned nan apprehension of Shams and nan charges against him and Editor Matiur Rahman nether nan Digital Security Act.
They demanded that nan authorities scrap nan arguable law, which has been criticised for its maltreatment of nan media and state of look since its passage.
New York-based Committee to Protect Journalists aliases CPJ demanded nan Bangladesh authorities must instantly driblet each investigations into nan unit of nan Prothom Alo newspaper successful retaliation for its activity and let its labor to do their jobs freely, calling nan Digital Security Act a “draconian law” .
“The authorities must instantly merchandise Shams and cease abusing nan ineligible process against journalists, which produces a chilling effect connected nan media,” said Carlos Martinez de la Serna, CPJ’s programme director.
Reporters Without Border said Shams faces “spurious charges successful reprisal for his reporting” successful a “growing crackdown connected authorities critics”.
“Make nary mistake, nan apprehension of Shamsuzzaman Shams and nan lawsuit revenge against Matiur Rahman person nary ineligible ground and are intelligibly an enactment of intimidation by nan authorities towards each journalists. We request that nan charges revenge against them beryllium dropped astatine erstwhile and, pinch little than a twelvemonth to spell to parliamentary elections, we telephone connected Sheikh Hasina’s authorities to respect journalistic pluralism and independence, aliases other these elections will deficiency each antiauthoritarian credibility,” said Daniel Bastard, caput of RSF’s Asia-Pacific desk.
The South Asia helping of ARTICLE 19, a London-based organisation, expressed “deep interest connected Prothom Alo editor being sued nether nan Digital Security Act” successful a tweet.
Transparency International, Bangladesh condemned nan measurement Shams was arrested. The apprehension of nan journalist has created a “horrific illustration of really to power nan media and subdue it if necessary”.
In this way, nan authorities is utilizing nan Digital Security Act to suppress dissent, people’s sound and free media, alleged TIB Executive Director Iftekharuzzaman.
Legal authorities group Ain O Salish Kendra has protested against nan decease of Jasmine successful custody and nan apprehension of Shams, demanding cancellation of nan Digital Security Act.
It demanded nan statement of a committee to place those responsible for Jasmine’s death, questioning nan fraud allegation brought against her nether nan arguable law.
About Shams’s arrest, ASK said nan rule curate and different officials promised steps to extremity nan maltreatment of nan law, but that has not happened.
Bangladesh Legal Aid and Services Trust, Democratic Lawyers Association, Bangladesh Mahila Parishad, and 41 citizens, including Professor Anu Muhammad and photographer Shahidul Alam, besides issued statements demanding cancellation of nan rule and nan cases against Shams.