Digital Shovel Unveils NanoPOD, A Compact And Efficient Bitcoin Mining Solution

Digital Shovel, nan manufacture starring shaper of turnkey, mobile crypto mining containers, has announced nan motorboat of their latest innovation, nan NanoPOD. Designed specifically for mini to mean mining operations, nan NanoPOD stands retired arsenic nan company's astir compact and businesslike offering to date, mounting a caller modular successful size and convenience.

With a footprint mini capable to fresh done a 7-foot gangly doorway and occupying a specified 2 modular skid spaces successful a tractor trailer, nan NanoPOD seeks to optimize miners abstraction and heighten their capabilities. Similar to its larger counterparts, nan m300 and i300 MiniPods, nan NanoPOD offers a rugged and easy-to-deploy, all-in-one solution that tin beryllium utilized some indoors and outdoors.

"We astatine Digital Shovel are dedicated to assisting businesses successful scaling their crypto mining operations pinch turn-key mobile units," explained CEO Scot Johnson. "The NanoPOD represents a caller era of affordability and enhanced information for mini to mean miners, and we are thrilled to unveil it to nan mining organization present astatine Mining Disrupt successful Miami."

Key features of nan NanoPOD see elastic powerfulness options, tin of supporting azygous shape 220-240v and three-phase 415-380v and 220-240v. With a miner capacity of up to 120 kW, nan NanoPOD tin location 28 Bitmain S19 Miners aliases 36 Whatsminers, providing ample powerfulness for optimized mining performance.

The NanoPOD besides incorporates Smart PDUs, enabling individual circuit wattage monitoring, automated switching of each circuit (both manual and car modes), an atmospheric monitoring system, power vectoring guidance system, and automated instrumentality power for effective somesthesia regulation.

In position of ventilation and filtration, nan NanoPOD utilizes six awning-based intakes measuring 6-24” x 24” x 4”, on pinch six 2100 CFM blower fans. To stress its eco-friendly focus, nan NanoPOD has been engineered pinch precocious power recycling capabilities, allowing blower fans to beryllium partially ducted towards buildings aliases greenhouses successful request of heat. A distant thermostat empowers users to show nan somesthesia wrong nan building and automatically reroute excess power erstwhile nan desired somesthesia is reached.

The motorboat of nan NanoPOD marks a measurement guardant successful nan Bitcoin mining industry, providing smaller miners pinch a highly accessible and blase solution for their operations.