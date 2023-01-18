Digital University Kerala in pact with Carborundum Universal for product development 

Digital University Kerala (DUK) has signed a memorandum of knowing pinch Carborundum Universal Ltd (CUMI) to group up a centre of excellence for caller products and services, and to build skilled manpower for nan power and electronics, Graphene and 2D materials, and additive manufacturing sectors.

The MoU was exchanged betwixt N Ananthaseshan (Managing Director, CUMI) and Alex James (Dean Academics, DUK).,

“Through this engagement, we purpose to swipe retired nan boundaries betwixt business and world investigation successful emerging areas of electronics and materials. The scheme is to make IP and market-driven products successful nan years to come,” said Saji Gopinath, Vice-Chancellor, DUK.

The MoU is consequent to a year-long engagement successful processing beardown merchandise directions, pinch emerging materials and products successful Kerala. CUMI has established itself arsenic a starring subordinate successful Kerala successful nan area of manufacturing since its inception successful 1992. DUK, connected nan different hand, is simply a new-generation assemblage that focuses connected investigation and innovation.

DUK had signed MoUs pinch starring universities specified arsenic nan University of Manchester, University of Oxford and University of Edinburgh to prosecute successful investigation and improvement of nan invention ecosystem for high-end electronics and materials technologies.

