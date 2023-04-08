Director Of Johnny Depp’s First Post-Trial Movie Is Being Sued For Alleged Assault

After Johnny Depp made headlines passim 2022 for nan highly-public defamation proceedings pinch ex-wife Amber Heard that ended successful his favor, nan Pirates of nan Caribbean character headed to France successful nan fall to make his first movie successful years, a French movie called Jeanne du Barry from director/actor Maiwenn. Just a mates days aft it was announced that Jeanne du Barry would beryllium getting a fancy premiere astatine this spring’s Cannes Film Festival, now Maiwenn is being accused of assault.

The accomplished French filmmaker and character is being sued by nan editor-in-chief of Mediapart magazine, Edwy Plenel, for allegedly attacking him astatine a edifice backmost successful February. As confirmed by a Variety report, nan suit comes aft Plenel revenge a constabulary title connected March 7 wherever he elaborate that Maiwenn came up to nan journalist while he was having meal astatine a restaurant, grabbed him by nan hair, spit successful his look and near nan location, each without saying a azygous connection to him.

Plenel is reportedly “traumatized” by nan events that transpired astatine nan seventh arrondissement of Paris. Prior to Maiwenn apparently disrupting nan editor-in-chief’s meal, she was sitting by herself astatine a adjacent table. Maiwenn does person a relationship pinch Plenel’s mag successful regards to a bid of stories that were written astir her ex-husband and The Fifth Element and Leon nan Professional filmmaker Luc Besson, pinch whom she shares a daughter.

Mediapart published a grounds from character Sand Van Roy, who accused Besson of intersexual assault, on pinch apparently being a large portion of nan #MeToo speech successful France – a taxable pinch which Maiwenn has notably not aligned herself. If nan allegations are true, did Maiwenn admit nan journalist? At this time, nan Jeanne du Barry filmmaker has yet to remark connected nan matter.

Maiwenn’s upcoming movie pinch Johnny Depp has nan character leading nan movie arsenic Louis XV. The movie will travel nan life of its titular person, a female who grew up impoverished and went connected to go portion of nan tribunal of nan erstwhile King of France and his past charismatic mistress. Maiwenn stars successful nan movie arsenic Jeanne du Barry and will stock galore scenes pinch Depp. It was announced this week that nan movie will beryllium nan opening movie astatine nan prestigious Cannes Film Festival, alongside monolithic titles for illustration Wes Anderson’s Asteroid City, James Mangold’s Indiana Jones and nan Dial of Destiny and Martin Scorsese’s Killers of nan Flower Moon.

After Jeanne du Barry premieres astatine Cannes, nan movie is expected to driblet connected streaming for those who person a Netflix subscription. It has not been elaborate erstwhile nan movie will beryllium released, but it's group to find its first audiences successful France connected May 16.