JAILED successful 2013 for nan execution of his girlfriend, Oscar Pistorius’s hopes of being released from situation person travel to nothing, writes The Express, connected Friday March 31.

Pistorius, 36, has served 7 years of a 13-year condemnation for sidesplitting exemplary woman Reeva Steenkamp successful 2013. The six-time Paralympic golden medallist, known arsenic ‘blade Runner’, changeable 29-year-old Ms Steenkamp dormant successful nan early hours of Valentine’s Day.

He had hoped to beryllium released aft serving conscionable complete half of his sentence, but His exertion for merchandise was denied by nan authorities, who cited that Pistorius had not completed nan minimum Detention Period arsenic ruled by nan Supreme Court of Appeal. The lawsuit is owed to beryllium reviewed again adjacent August.

Reeva’s Mother, June Steenkamp, 79, arrived at nan Atteridgeville Prison, a low-security jailhouse conscionable extracurricular Pretoria, to springiness grounds astatine today’s parole committee hearing, and based on against his release.

Originally convicted of culpable homicide successful 2014, a complaint comparable to manslaughter, Pistorius was handed a six-year jailhouse condemnation 2 years later. However, this was changed to execution and yet accrued to 13 years and 5 months aft an entreaty by South Africa’s National Prosecuting Authority (NPA).

Lawyer Tania Koen said Reeva Steenkamp’s parents were themselves serving a life condemnation arsenic a consequence of their daughter’s death.

She told reporters: “For them, it’s 10 missed birthdays, it’s 10 Mother’s Days, Father’s Days, Christmases, truthful clip hasn’t healed for them.

“They don’t consciousness that he should beryllium released.”

As portion of a mandatory process known arsenic ‘victim-offender dialogue’ nan 36-year-old precocious met Reeva’s father, Barry.

