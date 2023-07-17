Disney Dreamlight Valley Patch Notes Detail What To Expect In This Week's DreamSnaps Update

Gameloft has revealed spot notes for Disney Dreamlight Valley's caller DreamSnaps Update, detailing everything players tin expect to alteration erstwhile nan update goes unrecorded this Wednesday, July 19. Major changes see multiplayer photography challenges, a caller character, and a wide assortment of bug fixes and quality-of-life improvements.

Perhaps nan biggest portion of nan update is nan titular DreamSnaps mechanic, which will task players pinch taking photos and entering play challenges to gain Moonstones, furniture, and cosmetic items. Exactly really nan challenges will play retired are yet to beryllium seen, but it marks nan first type of multiplayer functionality successful nan crippled and should springiness america a hint arsenic to really Gameloft intends to leverage its online features successful nan future.

For those who aren't emotion arsenic creative, nan summation of Vanellope whitethorn beryllium nan astir breathtaking constituent of nan update. This celebrated Wreck-It Ralph characteristic is speeding into nan vale pinch her ain location and a group of quests that are judge to reward plentifulness of cool caller items.

In addition, hovering is having its power costs reduced by a whopping 80%, which should make moving astir nan vale overmuch quicker and easier. Scrooge's shop will besides spot a insignificant alteration that makes copy items little frequent, hopefully solving immoderate of nan issues galore fans person cited astir seeing nan aforesaid items rhythm done each week.

To spot everything changing successful Dreamlight Valley this week, cheque retired nan official spot notes below. And, arsenic always, enactment tuned for our accustomed comprehensive guideline coverage.

Disney Dreamlight Valley July 19 Patch Notes

NEW CONTENT AND IMPROVEMENTS:

- Flex your productivity and compete successful weekly, community-wide photograph challenges pinch DreamSnaps! Each week, gain a assortment of prizes for participating, including Moonstones, furniture, and clothing items!

*** Please note: Touch of Magic Clothing and Furniture are not compatible pinch DreamSnaps and cannot beryllium included successful submissions successful bid to support nan characteristic a nosy situation for each players.

- Vanellope loads into nan Valley, bringing pinch her immoderate saccharine caller Friendship Quests and items to earn!

- Keep up pinch Vanellope pinch much businesslike hovering. The power drain erstwhile hovering has been reduced by ~80%, giving you much bang for your power buck!

- The video seizure characteristic built into nan Nintendo Switch hardware has been disabled, helping trim nan wave of clang rates. The dev squad is continuing to intimately show this taxable arsenic they see further changes to amended performance.

*** Please note: Video seizure via seizure paper and screenshot seizure connected Switch are unaffected and will proceed to usability arsenic expected.

- General stableness has been improved connected Nintendo Switch. We proceed to research further intends of optimization for early updates.

- The inventory of Scrooge McDuck’s Store has received a flimsy rebalance to trim nan chance of duplicates appearing. This is simply a small, preliminary tweak arsenic we analyse this taxable further and look into changes that could beryllium made for early updates.

TOP BUG FIXES: