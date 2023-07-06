Disney Premier Visa vs. Capital One Venture: Flexible rewards over Disney-specific perks

If you’re readying a picnic successful Disneyland aliases Disney World Resort, you mightiness want a in installments paper that offers elastic points you tin usage to book nan trip. Alternatively, you mightiness want 1 that offers awesome in-park rewards.

You’ll besides want to see perks specified arsenic travel insurance and concierge service. Rewards in installments cards specified arsenic nan Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card (see rates and fees) often supply amended recreation protections than much circumstantial cards for illustration nan Disney Premier Visa Card.

Let’s comparison nan 2 cards and spot who comes retired connected top.

Capital One Venture vs. Disney Premier Visa

Card detailsCapital One Venture RewardsDisney Premier Visa Sign-up bonus Earn 75,000 prize miles erstwhile you walk $4,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months from relationship opening, $300 connection in installments aft spending $1,000 successful nan first 3 months of relationship opening Earning 5 miles per dollar connected hotels and rental cars booked done Capital One Travel 2 miles per dollar connected each different purchases 5% successful Disney Rewards Dollars connected paper purchases made straight astatine DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com aliases ESPNPlus.com 2% successful Disney Rewards Dollars connected spending for state stations, market stores, restaurants and astir Disney locations 1% connected everything else Annual fee $95 $49 Foreign transaction fees None 3% Other benefits Secondary auto-rental coverage; extended warranty protection; recreation mishap security and lost-luggage reimbursement; Global Entry/TSA PreCheck exertion interest in installments (up to $100) each 4 years Discounts connected prime merchandise and eating purchases astatine ShopDisney.com and Disney unit stores; discounts astatine Disneyland and Walt Disney World Resort; entree to Disney and Star Wars Character Experiences astatine exclusive cardmember locations; typical discounts connected Disney edifice stays and cruises

Now let’s dive into nan specifications to thief you determine which paper would beryllium amended for your wallet.

Capital One Venture vs. Disney Premier Visa invited offer

Capital One Venture: Earn 75,000 prize miles erstwhile you walk $4,000 connected purchases successful nan first 3 months from relationship opening. This is worthy $750 if used for a fixed worth toward travel, but if you redeem done 1 of Capital One’s 10+ airline and edifice transportation partners, you tin ramp up those rewards to astir 1.85 cents per mile, giving you an up-to-$1,387 prize (based connected TPG’s valuations and not provided by nan issuer).

Disney Premier Visa: Earn a straightforward prize of $300 aft spending $1,000 successful nan first 3 months of relationship opening. Keep successful mind that Chase has the strict 5/24 rule that covers who whitethorn beryllium eligible for in installments cards. Based connected this, you whitethorn not suffice for a caller Chase paper pinch a sign-up prize if you’ve opened 5 aliases much in installments cards from immoderate issuer successful nan past 24 months.

Winner: Clearly, Capital One Venture’s woody of up to $1,387 successful miles (based connected TPG valuations) thumps retired a meager $300 connection credit, moreover if nan costs of introduction for nan Disney Premier Visa – a $49 yearly interest and a overmuch smaller minimum walk connected your first acquisition to suffice for nan prize – is overmuch lower.

Earning connected nan Capital One Venture vs. Disney Premier Visa

Capital One Venture: Capital One Venture offers 5 miles per dollar connected hotels and rental cars booked done Capital One Travel and 2 miles connected each different purchases. These net whitethorn not beryllium arsenic precocious arsenic different recreation rewards in installments cards, but it’s not bad for a paper pinch a $95 yearly fee.

Disney Premier: It doesn’t get overmuch simpler than this. You’ll gain 5% backmost connected paper purchases made straight astatine DisneyPlus.com, Hulu.com aliases ESPNPlus.com. You'll get 2% backmost astatine state stations, market stores, restaurants and for purchases astatine astir Disney locations. You’ll past gain 1% backmost connected each different qualifying purchase, each day. These net return nan shape of a Disney Rewards Redemption Card that you tin walk astatine Disney resorts, connected Disney merchandise and for movie tickets from AMC Theaters.

Winner: The Capital One Venture offers a greater return than nan Disney Premier and much flexibility successful really you tin redeem points. The card’s simple, straightforward building makes it a awesome recreation in installments paper for those caller to recreation cards, pinch nary analyzable prize categories.

Redeeming connected nan Capital One Venture vs. Disney Premier Visa

The Disney Visa is highly constricted successful redemption options, while Venture Rewards offers each nan elasticity of different top-tier recreation rewards cards.

Capital One Venture: Redeem your Venture miles by booking recreation done Capital One’s portal astatine a worth of 1 cent per mile, aliases you tin spell done nan portal to usage your miles for gift cards aliases rate back. You tin besides usage your miles to “erase” past purchases. When booking recreation done Capital One, location are nary blackout dates and you tin redeem miles for immoderate formation astatine immoderate time.

Keep successful mind, you’ll only get 0.5 cents per mile if you request rate back, making this nan poorest choice. If you want to get much from your rewards, however, see transferring your points to 1 of Capital One’s airline aliases hotel transportation partners. This redemption action tin get you importantly much worth from your Capital One miles.

Disney Premier Visa: You’ll person your rewards successful nan shape of a Disney Rewards Redemption card, which you tin usage connected purchases astatine Disney stores, Disney resorts and cruise lines, and connected AMC Theaters movie tickets. This makes redeeming your rewards easy and straightforward, since rewards values don’t change, but you’ll ne'er get a worth higher than 1 cent per point.

Winner: Capital One Venture Rewards wins retired here, too, pinch much elasticity and a amended return erstwhile you book a formation done 1 of Capital One’s hose transportation partners.

DAVID ROARK/DISNEY

If you’re simply looking to defray nan costs of your Disney picnic done purchases you make year-round, you whitethorn see nan Disney Premier Visa arsenic an alternative, particularly if you typically walk a batch successful nan card’s aforementioned prize categories.

Capital One Venture vs. Disney Premier Visa benefits

Capital One Venture: As a Visa Signature in installments card, nan Capital One Venture offers recreation mishap insurance, mislaid luggage reimbursement, secondary car rental coverage, and concierge service, positive entree to exclusive shows and events. Like galore top-tier rewards cards, it besides offers extended warranty protection and acquisition security. You’ll besides bask no overseas transaction fees, truthful if you’re going to Disneyland Paris, this could beryllium nan paper to carry.

DIA ADAMS/THE POINTS GUY

Another worthwhile use is nan Global Entry/TSA PreCheck exertion interest credit (up to $100) each 4 years.

Disney Premier Visa: All nan perks and benefits offered pinch nan Chase Disney Visa are Disney-centric, including entree to typical events astatine Disney resorts, unit stores, and different locations, and typical Broadway perks erstwhile you acquisition premium tickets to Disney musicals “The Lion King,” “Aladdin” and “Frozen” connected Broadway.

Winner: The Disney Premier Visa wins retired if you’re looking to make nan astir of your Disney vacation. Whether Disney is simply a once-in-a-lifetime picnic for you aliases an yearly excursion, entree to members-only events and each nan different in-park perks and discounts make it virtually a must-have for nan Disney traveler. But it astir apt shouldn’t beryllium nan only recreation rewards paper successful your wallet.

The perks and benefits offered connected nan Capital One paper use to each travelers for immoderate trip, making it an overall amended value.

Bottom line

Hands down, nan Capital One Venture Rewards Credit Card is an all-around amended recreation in installments paper than nan Disney Premier Visa. You’ll gain much pinch your rewards if you book recreation done Capital One’s hose partners, and you besides person much elasticity successful really you tin rate successful your rewards – including using them for Amazon purchases. The $95 yearly interest connected nan Venture Rewards paper offers tremendous value, and it is 1 of nan best recreation rewards cards disposable today.

However, if you’re readying a Disney picnic and want entree to typical events arsenic good arsenic discounts connected purchases, it mightiness salary to get nan Disney Chase Visa, particularly if you tin utilize nan prize categories and 10% disconnected Disney merchandise purchases.

Additional reporting by Ryan Wilcox.