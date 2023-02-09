Disney's Lilo & Stitch Remake Casts Newcomer As Live-Action Lilo

Disney's in-development Lilo & Stitch remake casts newcomer Maia Kealoha arsenic its live-action Lilo alongside antecedently formed Zach Galifianakis.

The latest Disney remake is taking a large measurement guardant arsenic nan caller Lilo & Stitch has formed its live-action Lilo. The 2002 animated movie revolved astir Lilo Pelekai, a Hawaiian woman raied by her sister Nani aft their parents' decease who adopts nan alien research she names Stitch and learns of his being hunted by The Galactic Federation. Co-written and co-directed by early How to Train Your Dragon duo Chris Sanders and Dean DeBlois, Lilo & Stitch was only a humble container agency occurrence astatine nan clip of its release, but was a captious hit.

The Hollywood Reporter has brought connection that Disney's Lilo & Stitch remake has founds its live-action Lilo. The movie has landed newcomer Maia Kealoha to represent nan eponymous Hawaiian woman who adopts nan titular alien arsenic her pet and tries to support him safe from his extraterrestrial threats. At nan clip of writing, Disney declined to remark connected nan casting news, which had first been reported by Knight Edge Media.

Everything We Know About The Live-Action Lilo & Stitch Remake

A live-action Lilo & Stitch remake has been successful improvement for nan amended portion of 5 years, pinch Disney first teaming up pinch Aladdin producers Dan Lin and Jonathan Eirich and Mike Van Waes attached to write. Crazy Rich Asians director Jon M. Chu was astatine 1 constituent successful talks to helm nan project, though he would later depart for chartless reasons and beryllium replaced by Marcel nan Shell With Shoes On director Dean Fleischer Camp, pinch Chris Kekaniokalani Bright now penning nan script.

Kealoha marks only nan 2nd character to subordinate nan roster of nan live-action Lilo & Stitch remake aft two-time Emmy victor Zach Galifianakis was cast this past February. The latter's domiciled is presently being kept nether wraps, though immoderate reports person indicated The Hangover star is group to look successful nan movie arsenic Galactic Federation supplier Pleakley, who was antecedently voiced by comedian Kevin McDonald successful nan original film.

While nary different stars person been group for nan film, nan erstwhile confirmation that Stitch successful nan live-action Lilo & Stitch remake will beryllium a CGI creation does constituent towards Kealoha's casting arsenic being a awesome measurement guardant for nan project. Considering it's been almost a twelvemonth since Fleischer Camp was first hired, it seems likey further casting updates will beryllium announced successful nan coming weeks, on pinch a filming commencement date. In nan meantime, audiences tin revisit nan original Lilo & Stitch streaming connected Disney+ now.

Sources: THR/Knight Edge Media