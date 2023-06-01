Diversify Your Content Strategy — Whiteboard Friday

The author's views are wholly their ain (excluding nan improbable arena of hypnosis) and whitethorn not ever bespeak nan views of Moz.

Go from basal to a much precocious contented strategy pinch Azeem successful this Whiteboard Friday episode. Diversify your contented strategy by creating nan correct contented for your assemblage astatine nan correct time.



Video Transcription

Hi, everyone. My sanction is Azeem. I'm nan big of nan "Azeem Digital Asks" podcast, and I'm present to show you a very little whistle-stop circuit of really you tin diversify your contented strategy connected this Whiteboard Friday.



3 examples of wherever marketers get measurement wrong

So I'm going to commencement disconnected and make a very bold connection arsenic a bald man and opportunity that I deliberation that we, arsenic marketers, get measurement wrong, and I'm going to springiness you 3 examples here.

So if you are measuring marque awareness, for example, location are a number of things that you tin measure, specified arsenic downloads, traffic, referrals, mentions. If you look astatine engagement arsenic a cardinal KPI, you'll beryllium looking astatine things for illustration links, likes, comments, shares, retweets, each that benignant of stuff. For lead gen, you're typically looking astatine MQL, SQL, subscriptions, and telephone backs. So it's 3 very speedy examples of really I deliberation we get measurement wrong.

Create an precocious contented strategy

When it comes to our audience, I deliberation we cognize what they want, but we don't cognize really they want it, and I genuinely deliberation that nan net is successful a position now wherever deed and dream pinch conscionable purely written contented doesn't activity anymore. I genuinely deliberation nan net has moved on. So I'm going to show you a very little measurement of really you tin return your contented strategy from basal to moreover amended to hopefully advanced, and that starts pinch this.

I deliberation a batch of marketers are successful nan basal section, and that is wherever you person a peculiar topic, taxable X arsenic I've listed there, and that is your model for nan remainder of your content. So if you were talking astir trees, for example, you mightiness person trees arsenic your topic, and that would beryllium nan model to branch retired and create moreover much of taxable astir trees to move on.

That's fine. That's wherever I deliberation a batch of marketers are. The amended type would beryllium looking astatine UA, cosmopolitan analytics aliases multi-channel funnels, knowing what performs well, and creating much contented of that based connected wherever your assemblage is successful nan acquisition journey. Then nan precocious type would beryllium looking into GA4, splitting retired your apical 5 markets arsenic I've put there, knowing really they execute pinch a data-driven attribution model, and creating nan correct contented for nan assemblage astatine nan correct time, nan Holy Grail of what we are trying to execute here.

How to usage this information

I'll springiness you 4 examples of really you tin really usage this accusation and return it away, and virtually from tomorrow you tin beryllium capable to amended your contented strategy. So illustration 1 would beryllium let's opportunity you person group up scroll search and YouTube position measurements connected your GA4. Layer nan 2 together.

You tin understand how, for example, your assemblage successful France will beryllium engaging pinch your contented successful nan consciousness of really acold do they scroll down connected a page and really overmuch of your videos connected your page they are watching. Example 1 would beryllium a peculiar assemblage that scrolls not a lot, but engages pinch video rather a lot. In which case, I would present very early connected successful nan page long-form videos.

You cognize what your assemblage wants. Don't make them activity for it. Don't make them scroll down nan page, because you cognize what they want. Make it arsenic elemental for your assemblage arsenic possible. Example 2 would beryllium nan opposite, wherever you cognize your assemblage will scroll rather a lot, but you cognize that they won't watch nan videos that you put connected nan page. In which case, you tin create highly-detailed contented and past utilize remarketing to bring them backmost to your website.

The 3rd illustration would beryllium if you person an mean scroll and an mean video time, but a precocious ASD, which I person peddled arsenic mean settee duration. These are group that I telephone page hoppers. They're very apt going to beryllium successful nan investigation shape of their journey, of their acquisition journey. So this is wherever you want to attraction connected your marque and why you guidelines retired against nan remainder of your competition.

The 4th illustration would beryllium group who don't scroll and don't watch your videos astatine all. I deliberation successful that business you've very intelligibly sewage a disconnect, but location is still an opportunity for you to present short-form videos earlier connected successful nan acquisition journey. Utilize this information, find retired which 1 of nan 4 you beryllium in, and usage that to create your contented strategy successful a much divers measurement by including audio, snippets, video teases of varying different formats, and I guarantee you'll beryllium onto a victor and person much occurrence pinch your contented strategies moving forward.

I dream that successful this very short video you've taken thing away. You tin find maine connected societal media @AzeemDigital. If my SEO is immoderate good, you should beryllium capable to type successful "how tin I interaction Azeem" and you'll travel crossed my website. Very overmuch enjoyed being here. Thank you for having me, and I'll spot you soon.



