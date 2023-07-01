Do Kwon Net Worth: What Happened to Terra Founder’s Wealth?

Do Kwon’s nett worthy could beryllium $180 cardinal aliases above, if we return into relationship nan BTC that was held successful a wallet belonging to nan Luna Foundation Guard and 18 cardinal successful USDC which was swapped into various different cryptocurrencies. However, it’s unclear if Do Kwon is still successful power of these funds.

While it’s imaginable that Do Kwon has mislaid entree to nan mostly of his wealth, there’s besides a anticipation that his nett worthy could beryllium moreover higher, arsenic he was a salient subordinate successful nan cryptocurrency manufacture and was progressive pinch galore different cryptocurrency projects.

Since transactions connected a blockchain are not needfully tied to a real-world identity, it’s imaginable that Do Kwon has cryptocurrency wallets that cipher has been capable to nexus to him yet.

Before we dive deeper into nan taxable of Do Kwon’s nett worth, let’s first study a small spot astir this arguable fig and his autumn from grace.

Who is Terra laminitis Do Kwon?

Do Kwon is simply a South Korean entrepreneur who roseate to fame aft founding Terra, a blockchain task that provided a level wherever users could mint stablecoins tied to various fiat currencies.

The tokens successful nan Terra ecosystem reached a full valuation of astir $60 billion, and its main tokens LUNA and UST were among nan biggest crypto assets by marketplace capitalization. In 2022, however, nan strategy that was expected to support their worth abruptly spiraled retired of power and nan tokens became adjacent to worthless.

Do Kwon was calved successful South Korea’s superior Seoul successful 1991. However, he went to assemblage astatine nan prestigious US-based Stanford University, wherever he earned a BS successful machine science. After a little stint arsenic a package technologist astatine tech giants Microsoft and Apple, Do Kwon founded a startup called Anyfi, which developed a peer-to-peer communications network.

Terraform Labs and nan Terra blockchain

In 2018, Do Kwon founded Terraform Labs alongside chap entrepreneur Daniel Shin. Terraform Labs developed nan Terra blockchain platform, which implemented a token called LUNA, which could beryllium burned to mint stablecoins pegged to various fiat currencies.

Unlike astir stablecoins, which are backed by reserves, Terra implemented an algorithmic strategy successful which nan proviso of its stablecoins fluctuated based connected proviso and demand.

Here’s a speedy overview of really nan Terra level functioned, utilizing nan US dollar-pegged UST arsenic an example. The Terra level offered a system that allowed users to speech $1 worthy of LUNA tokens for nan creation of 1 UST done a process called burning. Similarly, users could pain 1 UST to get LUNA tokens worthy $1.

The Terra level besides had akin stablecoins based connected different currencies specified arsenic nan euro and nan South Korean won, though UST was nan largest by far.

What happened to Terra?

Terra functioned good for a while and attracted a ample number of users successful summation to a immense magnitude of capital. Numerous projects built applications connected nan Terra blockchain. For example, nan Mirror task allowed users to waste and acquisition synthetic versions of stocks and commodities straight connected nan blockchain, while nan Anchor protocol allowed users to gain output by lending retired their Terra-based stablecoins.

Anchor was nan main driver of Terra’s growth, arsenic it offered very precocious yields connected UST deposits. At points, users were earning arsenic overmuch arsenic 20% APY. This charismatic output led to a ample number of UST being minted, arsenic it was perceived arsenic a safe measurement to make very coagulated returns. At nan highest of Terra’s success, location were $18.7 cardinal worthy of UST tokens successful circulation.

Even though Do Kwon and his squad made attempts to supply a backstop successful lawsuit nan UST stablecoin would driblet beneath its $1 value target, nan strategy turned retired to beryllium excessively ample to control.

In February 2022, astir 3 months anterior to nan illness of nan Terra ecosystem, nan Luna Foundation Guard announced nan UST Reserve. This reserve was designed to clasp different assets, specified arsenic Bitcoin, and its intent was to safeguard nan UST peg successful lawsuit it faced important pressure. Despite nan reserve yet reaching a size of astir $3.5 billion, it proved insufficient to forestall a complete downfall of UST.

In May of 2022, nan UST value started to gaffe beneath $1. It’s still unclear precisely what triggered this value drop, but it’s imaginable that a blase marketplace subordinate identified that nan arbitrage system that was meant to support nan stablecoin’s value unchangeable was much susceptible than nan marketplace expected and accumulated a important short position against UST.

As UST began sliding beneath $1, panic began to dispersed among holders and a ample number of users rushed to nan exits. Many of them burned their UST to mint LUNA, which yet spiraled into a hyperinflationary script for nan LUNA token. The extremity consequence was that some UST and LUNA mislaid nan immense mostly of their worth successful little than a week.

The aftermath of Terra’s collapse

After nan Terra ecosystem collapsed, nan organization fundamentally divided into 2 parts. One portion of nan organization launched a caller blockchain called Terra 2.0, which removed nan algorithmic stablecoin system that led to nan platform’s demise. The different portion of nan organization decided to proceed connected nan aforesaid level nether nan sanction Terra Classsic.

The illness of Terra led to losses measured successful nan tens of billions of dollars. Authorities successful some South Korea and nan United States are seeking to extradite Do Kwon. In South Korea, Kwon is being accused of fraud and violating nan country’s markets law. Meanwhile, U.S. authorities are looking to prosecute Do Kwon for various crimes including ligament fraud, securities fraud, commodities fraud and others.

What was Do Kwon’s nett worthy earlier nan crash?

Prior to nan downfall of Terra, it was reported that nan Luna Foundation Guard (LFG), a nonprofit statement established to guarantee nan stableness of nan UST peg and beforehand nan maturation of nan Terra ecosystem, emerged arsenic 1 of nan largest owners of Bitcoin. They acquired complete 80,000 BTC, balanced to 0.4% of nan full Bitcoin supply.

Currently, location are suspicions that Do Kwon whitethorn person been successful possession of LFG’s wallet each along. Taking into information nan mean value of Bitcoin successful early 2022, this would connote that Do Kwon’s nett worthy earlier nan Terra clang was astir $3 billion. It is important to statement that this calculation does not see his different holdings and investments.

Additionally, reports person surfaced regarding allegations that 1 of nan co-founders of Terraform Labs maintained protector wallets containing LUNA tokens weighted astatine complete $200 million. However, nan accuracy of these claims regarding nan protector wallets has not yet been verified.

When discussing Do Kwon’s nett worthy earlier nan crash, it is worthy mentioning that Do Kwon himself acknowledged his important wealthiness successful early 2022, stating that he was a billionaire erstwhile nan LUNA token was trading astatine astir $100.

What is Do Kwon’s nett worthy successful 2023?

It’s highly difficult to estimate Do Kwon’s nett worthy successful 2023, though we mightiness get a amended thought successful nan early if he goes done proceedings successful South Korea aliases nan United States, some of which are seeking to extradite him. At nan clip of penning this article, Do Kwon is presently serving a 4-month situation condemnation successful Montenegro for forging recreation documents.

Hansung University interrogator Cho Jae-Woo has precocious identified a transaction of astir 18 cardinal USDC from a wallet that is thought to beryllium to Do Kwon. The transaction happened while Do Kwon was already serving his sentence, which intends he apt handed complete his backstage keys to personification who is now making transactions connected his behalf.

The 18 cardinal USDC tokens were past swapped done aggregate transactions into a assortment of different crypto assets, including wBTC, ETH, stETH, DAI and others. Notably, these tokens cannot beryllium frozen, dissimilar USDC, which tin beryllium stiff by its issuer Circle.

Interestingly, these transactions happened connected nan aforesaid time erstwhile almost 5,300 BTC (worth astir $160 cardinal astatine nan time) was transferred from a wallet that belongs to nan Luna Foundation Guard. It’s intolerable to beryllium astatine this clip whether nan USDC transactions and this transaction were are related, though it’s apt not a coincidence.

If we presume that nan 5,300 BTC was sent to a wallet that’s besides nether Do Kwon’s control, and presume nan aforesaid for nan transactions involving 18 cardinal USDC, his nett worthy could beryllium astir $180 million. However, it’s imaginable that Do Kwon nary longer has power complete these cryptocurrency wallets.

Do Kwon besides dispersed his wealthiness into different types of assets and not conscionable crypto. South Korean authorities seized complete $170 cardinal worthy of Do Kwon’s assets successful May of 2023. These assets included existent estate, money deposits, cryptocurrency deposits connected South Korean cryptocurrency exchanges, securities, and a luxury car.

The bottommost line

Do Kwon’s nett worthy could still beryllium significant, depending connected really overmuch cryptocurrency he is capable to entree astatine nan moment. However, he is still not successful an enviable position, arsenic he is presently serving a situation condemnation successful Montenegro and facing prosecution successful some South Korea and nan United States.

At nan highest of nan Terra ecosystem, it’s very apt that Do Kwon was a billionaire. He had important LUNA holdings and nan Luna Foundation Guard accumulated a monolithic magnitude of Bitcoin.