Do Kwon to Stand Trial in Montenegro, May Serve Time Before Extradition

Before extradition, Terraform Labs laminitis Do Kwon will first person to guidelines proceedings successful Montenegro for walking connected a clone passport, according to his lawyer successful nan country. The fugitive crypto entrepreneur whitethorn besides person to service clip successful situation earlier he is extradited from nan Balkan nation, its justness curate indicated.

Alleged South Korean Crypto Fraudster Do Kwon Stays successful nan Balkans for Now, Officials Say

Kwon Do-Hyung, nan CEO of nan institution down collapsed stablecoin terrausd and cryptocurrency luna who is amended known arsenic Do Kwon, will look proceedings successful Montenegro. He was arrested location connected March 23 while trying to time off for Dubai utilizing a mendacious Costa Rican passport.

Terraform Labs co-founder’s proceedings for utilizing forged individual documents “must beryllium completed first” earlier he tin beryllium extradited to different countries, his Montenegrin lawyer Vojislav Zečević told South Korea’s Yonhap news agency connected Tuesday.

Authorities successful some South Korea and nan United States are seeking Kwon’s extradition. However, nan charismatic investigating nan lawsuit was quoted arsenic saying connected Monday that nan process is apt to return immoderate clip arsenic judicial authorities successful Montenegro intend to indict him.

Zečević now added that he intends to entreaty nan tribunal bid extending Kwon’s pre-trial detention. The Korean was initially arrested for 72 hours but a section tribunal extended nan measurement to 30 days, citing nan formation consequence and nan request to verify his identity.

Kwon’s lawyer claims nan said passport was morganatic but according to a Bloomberg report, a forged Belgian passport was besides recovered successful his luggage. Meanwhile, Montenegro’s Interior Minister Filip Adžić revealed that investigators besides recovered 3 laptops and 5 mobile phones belonging to Kwon that carried a batch of “very interesting” information.

In different report, Bloomberg quoted Montenegro’s Justice Minister Marko Kovač who said that a judge will determine if Do Kwon will beryllium extradited to nan U.S. aliases South Korea. He besides emphasized that Kwon whitethorn first person to service clip successful nan mini European federation if convicted of walking connected clone documents.

“Consideration will beryllium fixed to nan gravity of crimes, nan location of committed offenses, nan series of requests, arsenic good arsenic nan citizenship” of nan suspects, Kovač elaborated connected Wednesday. Kwon was arrested together pinch different man who has since been identified arsenic Terraform’s Chief Financial Officer, Han Chang-joon.

