Dodger Stadium's flickering LED lights annoy Diamondbacks manager and players

For months, nan Major League Baseball beingness wondered really nan new rules for nan 2023 season — astir notably nan implementation of a transportation timepiece — would effect games. Would they spell excessively fast? Would players adjust? Is it each excessively overmuch astatine once? It was nan apical storyline crossed nan fields for Thursday’s opening day.

Another unveiling, however, snatched halfway shape and miffed nan visitors astatine Dodger Stadium connected Thursday: nan ballpark’s caller lights.

The caller LED lights flickered aliases dimmed astatine various points during nan Dodgers’ 8-2 triumph complete nan Arizona Diamondbacks. When Dodgers rookie James Outman deed a location run. When nan Diamondbacks made a pitching change. While Diamondbacks relievers warmed up. It was intolerable not to notice.

Diamondbacks head Torey Lovullo noticed and took rumor pinch 2 of nan ray shows.

The first 1 was successful nan 5th inning erstwhile Will Smith poked an RBI single to correct section earlier nan lights dimmed and flickered while Jake McCarthy fielded nan shot and threw it backmost into nan infield.

“They were celebrating a small excessively early,” Smith said.

The 2nd problematic ray show came during nan eighth inning erstwhile Diamondbacks reliever Carlos Vargas complained to location sheet umpire Marvin Hudson astir nan lights flickering arsenic he warmed up connected nan mound earlier his major-league debut. Hudson instantly turned to nan ray operators up supra location sheet and signaled to move nan lights on.

Arizona Diamondbacks head Torey Lovullo walks to nan dugout earlier a outpouring crippled against nan Dodgers successful March. (Ross D. Franklin / Associated Press)

“I wasn’t excessively pleased astir that,” Lovullo said. “It’s nan first crippled for everybody. Hopefully they fig it out. I’ll decidedly bring it up pinch my group present successful nan beforehand agency present and conscionable spot what they deliberation astir doing. I don’t deliberation thing was done maliciously. I conscionable deliberation they deed nan incorrect fastener astatine nan incorrect clip and they request to beryllium amended astatine that.”

Zac Gallen was connected nan mound for nan Diamondbacks for Smith’s single. He was perplexed aft nan game.

The Dodgers replaced nan ballpark’s lights for nan first clip since it opened successful 1962 pinch LED bulbs during nan offseason. The statement heralded nan alteration arsenic power businesslike and an upgrade that would heighten nan instrumentality experience. They’re brighter. They tin move connected and disconnected instantly pinch afloat color. It was a measurement forward.

“You tin watch shot and spell to a nightclub,” Dodgers president Stan Kasten said astatine FanFest successful January. “It’s great. Every nighttime present is fun, but this twelvemonth is going to beryllium much nosy than ever.”

“Is that for illustration scheduled? Is that a point that they’re doing?” Gallen said. “I don’t know. I haven’t seen that before. I was benignant of shocked. I mean, it doesn’t look for illustration it would beryllium thing that MLB’s going to allow. I did announcement that.

“But, I mean, it is what it is. It seems for illustration it mightiness beryllium a disadvantage. nan ball’s coming backmost successful nan infield and it’s acheronian retired there. I mean, it’s nan location crowd, they’re going to do what they tin for nan advantage. We’ll spot what happens pinch that.”

Dodgers head Dave Roberts had a different return connected nan lights aft his first Club Chavez Ravine experience.

“I loved them,” Roberts said. “The lights were amazing. In nan mediate of a play, we sewage a small fierce pinch nan dimmers. But amended them than us.”

The lights didn’t effect nan game’s outcome. The Dodgers, arsenic Lovullo noted, hit nan Diamondbacks “fair and square.” But connected a historical nighttime astatine Dodger Stadium, nan first pinch a transportation timepiece successful a crippled that mattered, nan lights were nan astir jarring alteration from years past.

“I conjecture there’s different advantage to playing astatine Dodger Stadium,” Roberts said.