Dodgers catcher Will Smith finally makes his first All-Star team

12 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Dodgers catcher Will Smith finally makes his first All-Star team

KANSAS CITY, Mo.  — 

Will Smith is 1 of nan champion all-around catchers successful shot successful nan eyes of Dodgers head Dave Roberts, who for years has touted Smith’s two-way skills arsenic a accordant run-producer and superb defender.

On Sunday, Smith sewage that validation from his peers erstwhile he was named to his first National League All-Star squad arsenic a reserve by chap players, pinch input from nan commissioner’s office.

“I mean, yes and no,” Smith said, erstwhile asked if it was important to beryllium recognized arsenic an All-Star. “For me, I don’t really support going connected that stuff. I conscionable spell retired and effort to thief nan squad win. I benignant of already knew I had nan respect of my peers from [playing in] nan WBC. I deliberation it’s much from nan fans.”

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is 10-4 pinch a 2.55 ERA successful 16 starts, besides earned nan 10th All-Star action — tying Pee Wee Reese for nan franchise grounds — of a distinguished 16-year profession that has included 3 NL Cy Young Awards and a astir valuable subordinate award, but an inflamed enarthrosis could forestall him from pitching successful nan July 11 crippled successful Seattle.

Smith, who did not play Sunday’ against nan Kansas City Royals, has a .276 average, .892 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 12 homers and 41 RBIs successful 61 games. He besides has much walks (41) than strikeouts (35), a rarity successful a crippled that emphasizes powerfulness complete sheet subject and seldom frowns upon strikeouts.

Smith has committed only 1 correction and thrown retired 8 of 59 base-stealers. The five-year seasoned entered Sunday pinch 5 protect runs saved, according to Fangraphs, tied for 2nd pinch Texas’ Jonah Heim among awesome convention catchers.

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw winds up connected nan mound.

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, moving against nan New York Yankees connected June 2, whitethorn not transportation successful nan All-Star Game because of enarthrosis inflammation.

(Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

“It intends a batch of difficult work,” Smith said of his selection. “Obviously, nan dream arsenic a kid is to make an All-Star team, truthful it’s an grant and privilege. I’m conscionable grateful.”

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, who has a .295 average, .949 OPS, 14 homers and 48 RBIs successful 62 games, was voted by fans arsenic nan NL starter.

“I deliberation he deserved it,” Smith said of Murphy. “His numbers were a small better, truthful congrats to him. I’m happy for him. Obviously, I wanted to beryllium successful location arsenic a starter, but if you don’t for illustration it, you conscionable person to play a small better.”

Smith and Kershaw will subordinate chap Dodgers Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez, who were voted by fans arsenic starters for nan game. Betts will besides participate successful nan location tally derby.

Reliever Evan Phillips, who has a 1-2 record, 1.91 ERA and 11 saves successful 34 appearances, did not make nan NL team, but nan right-hander should person a chance to beryllium added arsenic an wounded replacement.

More
Source Latimes

Related Article

Elliott: Soft-spoken Reid Detmers has become quite a big deal for Angels' pitching staff

Elliott: Soft-spoken Reid Detmers has become quite a big deal for Angels' pitching staff

8 hours ago
Angels end losing skid, but another injury creates more challenges

Angels end losing skid, but another injury creates more challenges

11 hours ago
Tony Gonsolin struggles again and Dodgers lose series to Royals

Tony Gonsolin struggles again and Dodgers lose series to Royals

13 hours ago
Ghana winger Thomas Agyapong joins Estonian topflight side Paide Linnameeskond

Ghana winger Thomas Agyapong joins Estonian topflight side Paide Linnameeskond

17 hours ago

Popular Article

TRAVEL PACKAGE: Highlights of the tourist scene in SA this winter: new air routes, pick your wine capitals and digital stargazing games

TRAVEL PACKAGE: Highlights of the tourist scene in SA this winter: new air routes, pick your wine capitals and digital stargazing games

19 hours ago
ENERGY ACTION PLAN UPDATE: Upbeat Ramokgopa commits to tackling criticism of new rules to prevent grid-hogging

ENERGY ACTION PLAN UPDATE: Upbeat Ramokgopa commits to tackling criticism of new rules to prevent grid-hogging

21 hours ago
CYCLING: A two-horse race in the Tour de France is likely to be explosive

CYCLING: A two-horse race in the Tour de France is likely to be explosive

20 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions · Disclaimers · DMCA · Privacy Policy ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.