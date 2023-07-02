Dodgers catcher Will Smith finally makes his first All-Star team

KANSAS CITY, Mo. —

Will Smith is 1 of nan champion all-around catchers successful shot successful nan eyes of Dodgers head Dave Roberts, who for years has touted Smith’s two-way skills arsenic a accordant run-producer and superb defender.

On Sunday, Smith sewage that validation from his peers erstwhile he was named to his first National League All-Star squad arsenic a reserve by chap players, pinch input from nan commissioner’s office.

“I mean, yes and no,” Smith said, erstwhile asked if it was important to beryllium recognized arsenic an All-Star. “For me, I don’t really support going connected that stuff. I conscionable spell retired and effort to thief nan squad win. I benignant of already knew I had nan respect of my peers from [playing in] nan WBC. I deliberation it’s much from nan fans.”

Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw, who is 10-4 pinch a 2.55 ERA successful 16 starts, besides earned nan 10th All-Star action — tying Pee Wee Reese for nan franchise grounds — of a distinguished 16-year profession that has included 3 NL Cy Young Awards and a astir valuable subordinate award, but an inflamed enarthrosis could forestall him from pitching successful nan July 11 crippled successful Seattle.

Smith, who did not play Sunday’ against nan Kansas City Royals, has a .276 average, .892 on-base-plus-slugging percentage, 12 homers and 41 RBIs successful 61 games. He besides has much walks (41) than strikeouts (35), a rarity successful a crippled that emphasizes powerfulness complete sheet subject and seldom frowns upon strikeouts.

Smith has committed only 1 correction and thrown retired 8 of 59 base-stealers. The five-year seasoned entered Sunday pinch 5 protect runs saved, according to Fangraphs, tied for 2nd pinch Texas’ Jonah Heim among awesome convention catchers.

Dodgers left-hander Clayton Kershaw, moving against nan New York Yankees connected June 2, whitethorn not transportation successful nan All-Star Game because of enarthrosis inflammation. (Gary Coronado/Los Angeles Times)

“It intends a batch of difficult work,” Smith said of his selection. “Obviously, nan dream arsenic a kid is to make an All-Star team, truthful it’s an grant and privilege. I’m conscionable grateful.”

Atlanta Braves catcher Sean Murphy, who has a .295 average, .949 OPS, 14 homers and 48 RBIs successful 62 games, was voted by fans arsenic nan NL starter.

“I deliberation he deserved it,” Smith said of Murphy. “His numbers were a small better, truthful congrats to him. I’m happy for him. Obviously, I wanted to beryllium successful location arsenic a starter, but if you don’t for illustration it, you conscionable person to play a small better.”

Smith and Kershaw will subordinate chap Dodgers Mookie Betts, Freddie Freeman and J.D. Martinez, who were voted by fans arsenic starters for nan game. Betts will besides participate successful nan location tally derby.

Reliever Evan Phillips, who has a 1-2 record, 1.91 ERA and 11 saves successful 34 appearances, did not make nan NL team, but nan right-hander should person a chance to beryllium added arsenic an wounded replacement.

