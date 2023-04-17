Dodgers vs. Mets: Four things to know, series prediction as National League contenders meet in L.A.

Monday nighttime 2 expected National League powerhouses will unfastened a three-game bid erstwhile nan New York Mets sojourn nan Los Angeles Dodgers astatine Dodger Stadium. The Dodgers and Mets were 2 of nan 4 teams to triumph 100 games past season, though they some suffered early postseason exits. They are again connected nan short database of nan projected champion teams successful shot successful 2023.

The Mets swept a three-game bid against nan lowly Oakland Athletics this past weekend. The Dodgers mislaid 2 of 3 astatine location to nan Chicago Cubs, and they're 3-6 successful their past 9 games. The Mets participate this week's bid astatine 10-6 and 2 games down nan Atlanta Braves successful nan NL East. The Dodgers are 8-8 and a crippled down nan Arizona Diamondbacks successful nan early going.

Here are nan specifications for this week's Dodgers vs. Mets bid astatine Dodger Stadium. Monday's crippled tin beryllium streamed connected fuboTV (try for free).

April 17 10:10 p.m. ET RHP Dustin May (1-1, 1.47 ERA) vs. LHP David Peterson (0-2, 4.91 ERA) SportsNet LA, SNY, MLBN April 18 10:10 p.m. ET LHP Clayton Kershaw (2-1, 3.50 ERA) vs. RHP Tylor Megill (3-0, 2.25 ERA) SportsNet LA, SNY, TBS April 19 3:10 p.m. ET RHP Noah Syndergaard (0-2, 5.63 ERA) vs. RHP Max Scherzer (2-1, 4.41 ERA) SportsNet LA, SNY

Scherzer will commencement Wednesday aft a insignificant backmost rumor pushed him backmost a fewer days this past weekend. It will beryllium his first clip pitching astatine Dodger Stadium since Game 3 of nan 2021 NLDS, erstwhile he was a Dodger. Opposing Scherzer connected Wednesday is Syndergaard, nan erstwhile Met. He has ne'er faced nan Mets successful his career.

Here are 4 things to cognize astir this week's Dodgers vs. Mets bid astatine Dodger Stadium, positive a prediction because why not?

1. Both teams are shorthanded

Neither nan Dodgers nor nan Mets will beryllium anyplace adjacent to afloat spot this weekend. They're some missing respective cardinal players, including but not constricted to:

Their starting catchers: Omar Narváez (calf) and Will Smith (concussion)

Omar Narváez (calf) and Will Smith (concussion) A apical starting pitcher: Justin Verlander (shoulder) and Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery)

Justin Verlander (shoulder) and Walker Buehler (Tommy John surgery) Another starting pitcher: José Quintana (rib) and Tony Gonsolin (ankle)

José Quintana (rib) and Tony Gonsolin (ankle) A seasoned righty reliever: Tommy Hunter (back) and Daniel Hudson (knee)

And past there's Edwin Díaz and Gavin Lux. Díaz tore his correct patellar tendon celebrating Puerto Rico's triumph complete nan Dominican Republic successful nan World Baseball Classic. Lux suffered a much accepted shot wounded -- he stumbled moving nan bases successful outpouring training and tore his ACL. Díaz and Lux are some done for nan play pinch their knee injuries. What a shame.

Injuries are portion of nan crippled is nary 1 will shed a tear for nan Dodgers and Mets, particularly not fixed nan value extent successful nan Dodgers' workplace strategy aliases nan Mets' grounds payroll. Injuries hap and nan teams that champion woody pinch them are usually nan ones near opinionated astatine nan extremity of nan season. Thus far, some nan Dodgers and Mets person weathered nan storm.

2. Baty is joining nan Mets

The Mets called up apical imaginable Brett Baty successful clip for Monday's bid opener. Outfielder Tim Locastro was placed connected nan 10-day injured database pinch backmost spasms successful a corresponding move. Baty has deed .400/.500/.886 pinch 5 location runs successful 9 games successful Triple-A this season, and our R.J. Anderson classed him nan No. 25 imaginable successful nan crippled entering nan season. Here's his write-up:

Baty, nan 12th prime successful nan 2019 draft, reached nan fields for nan first clip past season, but his enactment was short-lived; he appeared successful conscionable 11 games earlier undergoing thumb room that ended his run successful precocious August. Baty's way backmost to nan Mets big-league lineup is little analyzable without Carlos Correa successful tow, but he's a imaginable above-average hitter who lifted nan shot and slugged much during his enactment past play successful Double-A.

The Mets participate play Monday pinch 18 location runs, 13th astir successful baseball, and Pete Alonso has deed 8 of nan 18. Home runs aren't everything, but you do request them successful nan twelvemonth 2023. Baty figures to supply immoderate much-needed popular from nan near side.

3. Alonso loves hitting successful LA

If you disregard nan traffic, Dodger Stadium is 1 of baseball's crown jewels, and I reckon galore non-Dodgers players would opportunity it is their favourite roadworthy ballpark. Alonso really, really loves Dodger Stadium. He is simply a .360/.396/.880 hitter pinch 7 location runs successful 12 profession games astatine Chavez Ravine, and he's gone heavy successful 4 of his past six games successful nan ballpark.

"It's conscionable 1 of those historical parks," Alonso told MLB.com pursuing a two-homer crippled astatine Dodger Stadium past June. "There person been a batch of really important names successful nan crippled of shot who person played here. For me, it's an grant to play here."

Alonso's 7 homers astatine Dodger Stadium are 11th astir among progressive players who ne'er played for nan Dodgers (Paul Goldschmidt and Nolan Arenado unsurprisingly rank 1-2 connected that list), and nan 10 players up of him person each played astatine slightest 22 games successful nan ballpark. They mean 43 profession games astatine Dodger Stadium. Big Pete has played only a dozen.

Alonso's 8 location runs lead MLB successful nan early going. Boston Red Sox 3rd baseman Rafael Devers has 7 and nary different subordinate has gone heavy much than six times.

4. Who's hot, who's not

Baseball is simply a crippled of basking and acold streaks -- "consistency" is 1 of my slightest favourite buzzword -- and immoderate players person started nan caller play very well. Here are 3 Mets players entering this week's bid astatine Dodger Stadium connected nan apical of their game:

Along pinch Starling Marte (.255/.377/.392), these are nan players nan Mets thin connected offensively, and they've each pulled their weight successful nan early going. Baty's presence will springiness nan Mets a high-upside bat for nan bottommost half of nan lineup.

The Mets are still waiting for reigning NL batting champ Jeff McNeil (.218/.368/.291) to get going, and Daniel Vogelbach (.174/.387/.217) has done much stepping than hitting successful nan early going. With Narváez hurt, Tomás Nido (.107/.161/.107) has taken complete arsenic nan starter down nan sheet and he's much mitt than bat. Top imaginable Francisco Álvarez drew back-to-back starts down nan sheet complete nan weekend. More playing clip could beryllium connected nan measurement pinch Nido not hitting.

Now present are 3 Dodgers players who person torn nan screen disconnected nan shot nan first 2 and a half weeks of nan caller season.

Muncy's debased batting mean is conscionable who he is. He's a walks and homers hitter and he's drawn a batch of walks and deed a batch of dingers this season. The Dodgers person besides gotten superlative activity from rookie James Outman (.261/.404/.587) successful a quasi-platoon role. He leads nan team's position players pinch 0.8 WAR.

The apical 7 Dodgers successful sheet appearances each person astatine slightest a 101 OPS+. The biggest antagonistic successful nan mundane lineup has been shortstop Miguel Rojas (.143/.200/.179), who missed a small clip earlier this period pinch a groin wounded and has not yet gotten going astatine nan plate. Los Angeles needs much from David Peralta (.200/.226/.233) and Chris Taylor (.135/.214/.459).

Prediction!

Outside of nan Mets sweeping nan A's this past weekend, nan Mets and Dodgers person some had sluggish starts to nan 2023 season, and person not yet rounded into shape arsenic 2 of nan champion teams successful nan league. I'm reasoning the Mets return 2 of three this week. Their apical players are playing astatine a higher level and I deliberation they'll get a bully small jolt from Baty joining nan lineup. I'll opportunity nan Mets driblet Monday's opener, past rally to triumph Tuesday and Wednesday.