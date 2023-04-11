Dodgers vs. Mets odds, prediction, time: 2023 MLB picks, Monday, April 17 best bets from proven model

The Los Angeles Dodgers (8-8) will effort to regain immoderate consistency erstwhile they big nan New York Mets (10-6) connected Monday night. Los Angeles has alternated betwixt wins and losses successful 7 consecutive games, and it is coming disconnected a 3-2 nonaccomplishment to Chicago connected Sunday. New York enters nan bid connected a four-game winning streak aft sweeping Oakland complete nan weekend, but it is winless successful 2 games arsenic an underdog this season.

First pitch at Dodger Stadium is set for 10:10 p.m. ET. The Dodgers are -150 favorites (risk $150 to win $100) and the over/under is 8.5 in the latest Dodgers vs. Mets odds from Caesars Sportsbook.

Dodgers vs. Mets money line: Dodgers -150, Mets +126

Dodgers vs. Mets over/under: 8.5 runs

Dodgers vs. Mets tally line: Los Angeles -1.5 (+140)

LAD: The Dodgers are 14-6 successful their past 20 location games vs. New York

NYM: The Mets are 4-1 successful their past 5 games vs. Los Angeles

Why you should backmost nan Dodgers

Los Angeles right-hander Dustin May has been outstanding done his first 3 starts of nan season, going 1-1 pinch a 1.47 ERA. May allowed 1 tally crossed 13 innings done his first 2 outings, shutting down Arizona twice. He added 5.1 innings astatine San Francisco his past clip out, giving up 2 earned runs connected 2 hits while striking retired three.

Mets left-handed starter David Peterson is disconnected to a disappointing start, going 0-2 pinch a 4.91 ERA. He has only faced nan Dodgers erstwhile during his career, allowing 4 runs (one earned) done conscionable 3.2 innings past June. Los Angeles is 14-6 successful its past 20 location games against New York and has won 8 of its past 11 games against NL East teams. See which squad to prime here.

Why you should backmost nan Mets

Los Angeles is playing without starting catcher Will Smith, who was placed connected nan seven-day concussion injured database connected Sunday. The 28-year-old is hitting .333 pinch 3 location runs successful his first 39 at-bats of nan season, truthful he will beryllium difficult to replace. Meanwhile, New York 3rd baseman Brett Baty is getting group for his play debut aft batting .400 pinch 5 location runs and 15 RBI successful 9 games for Triple-A Syracuse.

Baty is New York's No. 2 imaginable according to MLB Pipeline, and he should supply much discourtesy than struggling Eduardo Escobar, who is 6 of 48 astatine nan sheet this season. The Mets are led by slugger Pete Alonso, who blasted his MLB-best eighth location tally successful Sunday's win. They person won 4 of their past 5 games against nan Dodgers and are successful amended shape coming into Monday's bid opener. See which squad to prime here.

