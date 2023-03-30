Does The End Of Yellowjackets' Season 2 Episode 2 Seal Coach Ben's Fate?

This article contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" play 1 section 2.

The 2nd section of nan sophomore play of "Yellowjackets" is aptly titled "Edible Complex," serving arsenic a harbinger of darker, much delectable things to come. It's been known for immoderate clip that the remaining precocious schoolers successful nan 1996 timeline were forced to edifice to cannibalism astatine immoderate constituent successful bid to past their 19-month ordeal successful nan Canadian wilderness. For each nan talk of sinister cults and tales of murder taking spot successful nan coming timeline, nan halfway enigma of nan show still lies successful nan origins of nan Antler Queen and really aliases why nan teenage Yellowjackets transformed into a ravenous wood cult.

In "Edible Complex," nan pivotal infinitesimal is yet shown wherever nan first lawsuit of ferocious flesh-eating takes place. That infinitesimal fuels a concatenation guidance that affects each different facet of nan bid up until this point, sending nan survivors down a acheronian way that continues to haunt them good into adulthood. The decease of Jackie (Ella Purnell) — nan Yellowjackets shot team's arguable captain — sets nan array (so to speak) for these events to unfold. And it's wildly convenient that nan 1 woman astir of nan group despises ends up being nan first morsel to beryllium offered up.

In nan last moments of this week's episode, location are a mates of imaginable clues that thief crystalize wherever nan play could beryllium headed. To start, location is new, compelling grounds that hints of a sentient beingness retired successful nan wilderness that is helping to move nan Yellowjackets into cannibals. It besides seems that nan only big successful nan group, nan now-amputated Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), mightiness beryllium successful threat aft refusing to partake successful nan group's stomach-churning feast.