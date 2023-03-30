Does The End Of Yellowjackets' Season 2 Episode 2 Seal Coach Ben's Fate?

Kailey Schwerman/Showtime
This article contains spoilers for "Yellowjackets" play 1 section 2.
The 2nd section of nan sophomore play of "Yellowjackets" is aptly titled "Edible Complex," serving arsenic a harbinger of darker, much delectable things to come. It's been known for immoderate clip that the remaining precocious schoolers successful nan 1996 timeline were forced to edifice to cannibalism astatine immoderate constituent successful bid to past their 19-month ordeal successful nan Canadian wilderness. For each nan talk of sinister cults and tales of murder taking spot successful nan coming timeline, nan halfway enigma of nan show still lies successful nan origins of nan Antler Queen and really aliases why nan teenage Yellowjackets transformed into a ravenous wood cult.
In "Edible Complex," nan pivotal infinitesimal is yet shown wherever nan first lawsuit of ferocious flesh-eating takes place. That infinitesimal fuels a concatenation guidance that affects each different facet of nan bid up until this point, sending nan survivors down a acheronian way that continues to haunt them good into adulthood. The decease of Jackie (Ella Purnell) — nan Yellowjackets shot team's arguable captain — sets nan array (so to speak) for these events to unfold. And it's wildly convenient that nan 1 woman astir of nan group despises ends up being nan first morsel to beryllium offered up.
In nan last moments of this week's episode, location are a mates of imaginable clues that thief crystalize wherever nan play could beryllium headed. To start, location is new, compelling grounds that hints of a sentient beingness retired successful nan wilderness that is helping to move nan Yellowjackets into cannibals. It besides seems that nan only big successful nan group, nan now-amputated Coach Ben (Steven Krueger), mightiness beryllium successful threat aft refusing to partake successful nan group's stomach-churning feast.
When a ceremonial pyre becomes a barbecue
In a perfectly understandable decision, nan group decides to cremate Jackie's assemblage aft Shauna (Sophie Nélisse) has taken connected an highly unhealthy wont of conversing pinch Jackie's frozen, dormant corpse. As 1 of nan original voices of logic and bid early on, Ben has now been mostly relegated to nan sidelines. Having his limb amputated by nan younger Misty (Samantha Hanratty) has near him depressed and unengaged, and he has a increasing resentment towards nan squad he utilized to person truthful overmuch pridefulness successful coaching.
When they yet commit nan unthinkable enactment of eating 1 of their own, Ben looks connected successful scary erstwhile they commencement to devour their teammate pinch an almost trance-like commitment. He looks perfectly revolted by what he's witnessing and stays hidden distant successful nan background. Jackie's assemblage has offered them each sustenance that whitethorn support them from starving, but eventually, their regard whitethorn move towards Ben. He's an evident outsider now and is becoming much of a load to nan group than an asset.
As nan different antheral of nan group, attraction should besides beryllium paid to nan younger type of Travis (Kevin Alves) who is seen having activity pinch Nat (Sophie Thatcher) and besides having visions of Lottie (Courtney Eaton) while caught up successful nan throes of passion. As nan occurrence burns connected Jackie's ceremonial pyre, nan power coming disconnected of Travis and Nat seems to awaken thing successful nan acheronian outside. A gust of upwind abruptly picks up, causing a blast of snowfall to autumn disconnected a character straight supra nan blaze. The snowfall cools nan occurrence arsenic if it's almost preparing Jackie's body to beryllium arsenic appetizing arsenic possible.
Inadvertently, nan Yellowjackets whitethorn person discovered nan perfect measurement to hole a quality assemblage for consumption.
An Oedipus reference is ne'er good, particularly for Ben
The first assemblage consumed was prepared by accident, but could it beryllium foreshadowing a akin destiny for Ben? Only this time, nan survivors could usage their recently discovered guidelines to navigator up nan cleanable look for quality flesh. If location are immoderate macabre "Yellowjackets" fans retired location pinch an ongoing dormant pool, Ben has already lasted overmuch longer than expected. His days whitethorn beryllium numbered, however, and nan title of this section could connection up different clue.
Episode 2's title "Edible Complex" is surely having a small nosy astatine our expense. The title not only hints astatine nan cannibalism that ends this week's episode, but it's besides a nonstop reference to nan Greek story of nan Oedipus Complex. Oedipus famously killed his begetter retired of an obsession pinch his mother, who he yet ends up marrying. As nan only big near successful nan group, Ben becomes nan stand-in for a parent, and fans person already seen Misty's unhealthy obsession pinch Ben successful nan first season. Hopefully, Ben's destiny is not that acheronian and he doesn't upwind up gouging his ain eyes retired per nan Greek myth. Or, moreover worse, Ben won't person to strengthen that tragic result astatine nan hands of 1 of his players.
In immoderate case, Ben's refusal to eat pinch nan group shows that he's not connected committee pinch cannibalism, moreover if it intends starving to death. Judging from nan events of section 2, it seems for illustration a cleanable clip to study much astir what happened to Ben. Maybe, fans will get a sensation of that successful section 3.
"Yellowjackets" episodes are disposable to watercourse connected Paramount+ and Showtime's app connected Fridays. They besides aerial connected nan Showtime web connected Sundays.