Does winter seem long this year? This chart is a reality check

Stubborn snowbanks stay successful eastbound Ontario. On nan prairies, an early-April blast of wintertime tested our patience. But, arsenic we grumble (yet again) astir really agelong nan wintertime is, this is simply a reminder that snowfall successful April is normal — at slightest for galore Canadians.

A look backmost astatine upwind records since 2000 from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows that April showers are by nary intends a guarantee.

Those successful Calgary, for example, whitethorn retrieve a humble 3.2-centimetre dash of wintertime connected June 6, 2009. And Torontonians, famous for their zen-like attack to snow, were greeted pinch 2.8 centimetres connected April 24, 2002.

In Manitoba, a Colorado debased brought a gift of astatine slightest 20 centimetres of snowfall this week, though Winnipeggers should cognize amended than to battalion distant their wintertime boots, since nan latest snowfall of astatine slightest a centimetre connected grounds since 2000 was connected May 17, 2015.

Here is simply a look astatine nan maximum recorded regular snowfall successful nan outpouring months and what nan latest important outpouring snowfall is for immoderate awesome Canadian cities.

Methodology note: In astir cases information comes from upwind stations astatine airports for each city. However, successful Regina, we opted to usage position information successful Qu'Appelle because of information availability. Qu'Appelle, a unpaid station, is located astir 50 kilometres from nan centre of Regina.