Does winter seem long this year? This chart is a reality check

3 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. International
  3. Does winter seem long this year? This chart is a reality check

Canada

A look backmost astatine upwind records since 2000 from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows that April showers are by nary intends a guarantee.

Snow successful April is normal for galore Canadians

Graeme Bruce · CBC News

· Posted: Apr 06, 2023 11:54 AM EDT | Last Updated: 3 hours ago

A bicycle is covered successful ice.

Icicles drip from a bicycle locked to a signpost aft a large wind brought freezing rainfall successful Ottawa connected Wednesday. (Justin Tang/The Canadian Press)

Stubborn snowbanks stay successful eastbound Ontario. On nan prairies, an early-April blast of wintertime tested our patience. But, arsenic we grumble (yet again) astir really agelong nan wintertime is, this is simply a reminder that snowfall successful April is normal — at slightest for galore Canadians.

A look backmost astatine upwind records since 2000 from Environment and Climate Change Canada shows that April showers are by nary intends a guarantee.

Those successful Calgary, for example, whitethorn retrieve a humble 3.2-centimetre dash of wintertime connected June 6, 2009. And Torontonians, famous for their zen-like attack to snow, were greeted pinch 2.8 centimetres connected April 24, 2002.

In Manitoba, a Colorado debased brought a gift of astatine slightest 20 centimetres of snowfall this week, though Winnipeggers should cognize amended than to battalion distant their wintertime boots, since nan latest snowfall of astatine slightest a centimetre connected grounds since 2000 was connected May 17, 2015.

Here is simply a look astatine nan maximum recorded regular snowfall successful nan outpouring months and what nan latest important outpouring snowfall is for immoderate awesome Canadian cities.

Methodology note: In astir cases information comes from upwind stations astatine airports for each city. However, successful Regina, we opted to usage position information successful Qu'Appelle because of information availability. Qu'Appelle, a unpaid station, is located astir 50 kilometres from nan centre of Regina.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR

Graeme Bruce is simply a shaper for CBC News, based successful Ottawa. Previously, he was a integer editor astatine nan Winnipeg Free Press. Find him connected Twitter @graemebruce_ and scope him by email astatine [email protected]

    More
    Source Cbc

    Related Article

    Ye's Donda Academy sued in bombshell lawsuit - including children 'fed just one meal of sushi a day'

    Ye's Donda Academy sued in bombshell lawsuit - including children 'fed just one meal of sushi a day'

    33 minutes ago
    MEGHAN MCCAIN: You're blowing this, DeSantis - Cyclone Donald's coming for you AND your donors

    MEGHAN MCCAIN: You're blowing this, DeSantis - Cyclone Donald's coming for you AND your donors

    34 minutes ago
    Biden administration blames TRUMP for disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal 

    Biden administration blames TRUMP for disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal 

    35 minutes ago
    Mystery letter may solve case of missing gamer, 33, who disappeared without trace three years ago 

    Mystery letter may solve case of missing gamer, 33, who disappeared without trace three years ago 

    36 minutes ago
    John Lydon's wife Nora Forster dies aged 80 after Sex Pistol told of her battle with Alzheimer's 

    John Lydon's wife Nora Forster dies aged 80 after Sex Pistol told of her battle with Alzheimer's 

    37 minutes ago
    Candace Owens reveals designer David Netto's brutal put down of her husband George Farmer

    Candace Owens reveals designer David Netto's brutal put down of her husband George Farmer

    40 minutes ago

    Popular Article

    CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

    CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

    13 hours ago
    Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

    Man kills four children in axe attack at Brazilian daycare

    20 hours ago
    Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

    Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

    13 hours ago
    Turkey closes airspace to Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah, cites PKK presence

    Turkey closes airspace to Iraq’s Sulaimaniyah, cites PKK presence

    20 hours ago
    UN chief demands Taliban revoke ban on women staff

    UN chief demands Taliban revoke ban on women staff

    20 hours ago
    English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
    Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

    ©2023 Recent News.
    All Rights Reserved.