DOJ accuses Bankman-Fried of leaking Ellison’s diary to “discredit her”

The US Department of Justice (DOJ) says Sam Bankman-Fried, nan erstwhile CEO of FTX, leaked nan contents of a backstage diary belonging to Caroline Ellison to a New York Times reporter.

DOJ says Bankman-Fried wanted to “discredit” Ellison

Ellison is simply a erstwhile workfellow of Bankman-Fried, and headed Alameda Research, a sister institution of nan collapsed crypto exchange.

She was besides charged for her domiciled successful nan implosion that befell nan companies. However, Ellison agreed to cooperate pinch nan prosecution and is seen arsenic a cardinal witnesser successful nan DOJ’s lawsuit against nan erstwhile FTX chief.

The government’s title against SBF relates to an article successful nan NYT that characteristic accusation leaked from Ellison’s backstage diary. In its filing, nan DOJ says that nan erstwhile FTX CEO is down nan leak and that his action “sought to publically discredit a authorities witness.”

“The defendant’s intent successful sharing these materials is plain. Ellison has pleaded blameworthy to a practice statement and is expected to attest astatine proceedings that she agreed pinch nan suspect to defraud FTX’s customers and investors, and Alameda’s lenders. By selectively sharing definite backstage documents pinch nan New York Times, nan suspect is attempting to discredit a witness, formed Ellison successful a mediocre light, and beforehand his defense done nan property and extracurricular nan constraints of nan courtroom and rules of evidence: that Ellison was a jilted person who perpetrated these crimes alone,” sounds portion of nan DOJ’s complaint.

Additionally, nan authorities sees this arsenic an extrajudicial move by nan defendant, and which could interfere not only pinch nan assemblage but besides pinch witnesses lined up to attest against him. It’s not nan first title nan DOJ has revenge against Bankman-Fried.

“The effect, if not nan intent, of nan defendant’s behaviour is not only to harass Ellison, but besides to deter different imaginable proceedings witnesses from testifying,” nan DOJ wrote.

In January, nan prosecution said he had tried to power an FTX.US official.The authorities has truthful requested nan tribunal to rumor orders limiting extrajudicial statements that could interfere pinch nan assemblage and witnesses.

SBF, erstwhile lauded arsenic a crypto prodigy and a darling astir nan Capitol, is nether location apprehension and faces a agelong situation condemnation if convicted. His proceedings is group to statesman successful October.