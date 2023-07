MOSCOW, July 5. /TASS/. The dollar speech complaint against nan ruble roseate by 42 kopecks arsenic Wednesday trading opened connected Moscow Exchange compared pinch erstwhile closing to 89.6 rubles.

The euro speech complaint fell by 25.25 kopecks to 96.99 rubles.

In turn, nan yuan speech complaint added 1.7 kopecks to 12.35 rubles.