Dolphins' Tyreek Hill announces plans to retire after contract ends, reveals post-NFL career plans

6 hours ago
  1. Home
  2. Sports
  3. Dolphins' Tyreek Hill announces plans to retire after contract ends, reveals post-NFL career plans

All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill plans connected retiring pinch nan Miami Dolphins successful nan adjacent future. 

Hill, 29, made nan revelation during a caller quality connected WHB-AM, adding he has different interests he wants to prosecute extracurricular football. 

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown aft recovering a fumble during a crippled against nan Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 11, 2022, successful Inglewood, Calif. 

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown aft recovering a fumble during a crippled against nan Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 11, 2022, successful Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"I’m going for 10 [seasons], man. I’m going to decorativeness retired this statement pinch the Dolphins, and past I’m going to telephone it quits. I want to spell into nan business side. … I wanna do truthful galore things successful my life, bro."

DOLPHINS’ RAHEEM MOSTERT RETURNS TO MIAMI ON TWO-YEAR DEAL, AGENT SAYS

The erstwhile Kansas City Chiefs prima was traded to nan Dolphins successful March 2022 successful speech for a number of draught picks, including a 2022 first-round prime and a 2023 sixth-round pick. 

He later signed a four-year, $120 cardinal woody that will keep him successful Miami done nan 2026 season.

Tyreek Hill (10) of nan Miami Dolphins runs nan shot during nan first 4th successful a crippled against nan Houston Texans astatine Hard Rock Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, successful Miami Gardens, Fla.

Tyreek Hill (10) of nan Miami Dolphins runs nan shot during nan first 4th successful a crippled against nan Houston Texans astatine Hard Rock Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, successful Miami Gardens, Fla. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I really want to get into for illustration nan gaming space," Hills said of his post-NFL plans. "I really want to get immense successful that, and that's benignant of what I'm doing correct now. I'm utilizing my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn't launched yet."

Hill said he would besides for illustration to get into coaching, adding, "not for long, though."

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown aft recovering a fumble during nan first half of a crippled against nan Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 11, 2022, successful Inglewood, Calif. 

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown aft recovering a fumble during nan first half of a crippled against nan Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 11, 2022, successful Inglewood, Calif.  (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill is coming disconnected his champion play yet pinch 119 catches for 1,710 yards and 7 touchdowns.

More
Source Foxnews

Related Article

Iowa pauses season ticket requests for women’s basketball after run to national championship game

Iowa pauses season ticket requests for women’s basketball after run to national championship game

1 hour ago
Tkachuk brothers spark multiple fights in chaotic Senators-Panthers clash

Tkachuk brothers spark multiple fights in chaotic Senators-Panthers clash

1 hour ago
Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland share early lead at Masters

Brooks Koepka, Jon Rahm and Viktor Hovland share early lead at Masters

1 hour ago
Masters Round 1: Jon Rahm fights back from brutal start; LIV's Brooks Koepka atop crowded leaderboard

Masters Round 1: Jon Rahm fights back from brutal start; LIV's Brooks Koepka atop crowded leaderboard

2 hours ago
Rory McIlroy struggles on day one of the Masters as he finishes level par

Rory McIlroy struggles on day one of the Masters as he finishes level par

2 hours ago
LSU to accept Joe Biden’s invitation to White House after Angel Reese suggests celebrating title with Obamas

LSU to accept Joe Biden’s invitation to White House after Angel Reese suggests celebrating title with Obamas

3 hours ago

Popular Article

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

CEK FAKTA: Disebut Markus oleh Mahfud MD, Jokowi Bekukan DPR?

22 hours ago
Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

Disebut-sebut Akan Kudeta Demokrat, Ternyata Ini Harta Kekayaan Moeldoko

22 hours ago
Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

Dolphins WR Tyreek Hill says he plans to retire after 2025 season

14 hours ago
CEK FAKTA, Geger! 30 Artis dan 3 Grup Band Terkenal Terlibat Kasus Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo?

CEK FAKTA, Geger! 30 Artis dan 3 Grup Band Terkenal Terlibat Kasus Pencucian Uang Rafael Alun Trisambodo?

22 hours ago
Pengurus RT di Kapuk Minta THR ke Warga, Heru Budi: Nanti Saya Telepon Lurahnya

Pengurus RT di Kapuk Minta THR ke Warga, Heru Budi: Nanti Saya Telepon Lurahnya

22 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.