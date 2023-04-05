All-Pro wide receiver Tyreek Hill plans connected retiring pinch nan Miami Dolphins successful nan adjacent future.

Hill, 29, made nan revelation during a caller quality connected WHB-AM, adding he has different interests he wants to prosecute extracurricular football.

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill (10) runs for a touchdown aft recovering a fumble during a crippled against nan Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 11, 2022, successful Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Jae C. Hong)

"I’m going for 10 [seasons], man. I’m going to decorativeness retired this statement pinch the Dolphins, and past I’m going to telephone it quits. I want to spell into nan business side. … I wanna do truthful galore things successful my life, bro."

DOLPHINS’ RAHEEM MOSTERT RETURNS TO MIAMI ON TWO-YEAR DEAL, AGENT SAYS

The erstwhile Kansas City Chiefs prima was traded to nan Dolphins successful March 2022 successful speech for a number of draught picks, including a 2022 first-round prime and a 2023 sixth-round pick.

He later signed a four-year, $120 cardinal woody that will keep him successful Miami done nan 2026 season.

Tyreek Hill (10) of nan Miami Dolphins runs nan shot during nan first 4th successful a crippled against nan Houston Texans astatine Hard Rock Stadium Nov. 27, 2022, successful Miami Gardens, Fla. (Eric Espada/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I really want to get into for illustration nan gaming space," Hills said of his post-NFL plans. "I really want to get immense successful that, and that's benignant of what I'm doing correct now. I'm utilizing my platform, creating a gaming team, which isn't launched yet."

Hill said he would besides for illustration to get into coaching, adding, "not for long, though."

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill scores a touchdown aft recovering a fumble during nan first half of a crippled against nan Los Angeles Chargers Dec. 11, 2022, successful Inglewood, Calif. (AP Photo/Mark J. Terrill)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Hill is coming disconnected his champion play yet pinch 119 catches for 1,710 yards and 7 touchdowns.