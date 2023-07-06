Dominic Fike says he was almost 'kicked off' 'Euphoria' for drug use

"Euphoria" prima Dominic Fike says his supplier usage astir costs him his occupation connected nan show.

"I was a supplier addict, and coming onto a show chiefly astir narcotics is very difficult," he explained successful an interview pinch Apple Music posted to YouTube July 5. Fike is sober now, he said.

The 27-year-old joined nan HBO teen play for Season Two. Production for nan play began successful outpouring 2021. Fike told GQ magazine for a communicative published successful April 2021 he was sober astatine nan time.

While playing a supplier personification connected set, Fike would beryllium precocious successful existent life, he said successful nan question and reply pinch Apple Music. He said show unit offered immoderate support to effort and thief him earlier almost firing him.

"Sam (Levinson), nan head (and) writer, was like, he sewage maine a sober coach, personification to beryllium location each nan time," he said. "Did not work."

Fike connected "Euphoria" / HBO

Set activity objected to him showing up precocious to work, Fike said.

"I was truthful f---ed up during a batch of that show," he said. "It was really bad, but I was reprimanded for it. I almost sewage kicked disconnected nan show."

He said they took him speech and told him, "Bro, you cannot beryllium doing this," he recalled.

At nan aforesaid time, nan show utilized nan scenes conscionable nan aforesaid because "they had to," he said.

"That's entertainment," he said. "They springiness you a bunch of money and are conscionable like, yeah, fig it out, bud. Sink aliases swim."

TODAY.com has reached retired to reps for Fike and Levinson for comment.

The vocalist and songwriter told Complex in 2019 that narcotics were thing he grew up around.

“I knew that narcotics f---ed group up, but I conscionable didn’t link it because nan group I’d been astir my full life were ever connected drugs," he said.

Fike said successful nan GQ question and reply from 2021 that his medium "What Could Possibly Go Wrong," released nan twelvemonth before, describes immoderate of nan debased moments he felt astatine nan time.

The medium "was truthful hectic and fragmented because that’s really really I was," he said. "I took immoderate clip off, and now I don’t consciousness that. Also, nary narcotics and intoxicant anymore. I eat right; I portion water. Meditation helps me."

He said he's proud of his sobriety journey.

"It’s been 2 and a half months," he said astatine nan time. "I tin make afloat songs now, and I don’t dislike them. I make euphony by myself, truthful I request to beryllium sober to cognize really to plug this s--- successful here. I’m truthful proud of really acold my euphony has come."

These days, Fike is gearing up for Season Three of "Euphoria," nan accumulation of which is presently paused owed to nan ongoing writers strike.

When asked successful nan Apple Music question and reply if he's excited to return to group sober, he fto retired a long, excited: "Yeah."