Don Lemon denies workplace misogyny accusations calling them ‘patently false’ and ‘unsubstantiated’

Don Lemon has powerfully denied caller accusations lodged against him, which included claims of workplace misogyny and “diva-like behaviour”.

In a caller damning study from Variety, respective sources alleged he had disrespected CNN co-hosts Nancy Grace connected aerial and broadcaster Soledad O’Brien during an editorial meeting, among different things.

According to chap colleagues, Lemon mocked Grace by mimicking her connected air.

While Grace declined nan outlet’s petition for comment, a personification adjacent to her confirmed “she thinks he’s an ass” and that he was mostly “rude, dismissive and really unfamiliar pinch nan [news] contented being discussed”.

Other witnesses said astir a clip he had allegedly based on O’Brien wasn’t Black successful an editorial gathering attended by astir 30 further staffers.

He was claimed to person been upset that O’Brien was chosen to big CNN’s 2008 docuseries Black successful America.

“Don ever wanted to beryllium beforehand and halfway connected thing precocious profile, particularly thing involving race,” a workfellow said.

Addressing nan business herself, O’Brien, who wasn’t coming astatine nan time, told nan outlet: “Don has agelong had a wont of saying idiotic and inaccurate things, truthful it sounds beautiful connected marque for him.”

A CNN spokesperson commented connected nan accusation, saying: “Don, Soledad and others person successful nan past correctly referred to her Afro-Cuban practice arsenic it is simply a unsocial portion of her individual story. But Don denies making immoderate related remark successful a derogatory way.”

The study besides includes accusations of threatening texts sent by Lemon arsenic good arsenic “diva-like behaviour”.

Responding to nan allegations successful a connection to Mediaite, a spokesperson for Lemon said: “The story, which is riddled pinch patently mendacious anecdotes and nary actual evidence, is wholly based connected unsourced, unsubstantiated, 15-year-old anonymous gossip. It’s astonishing and disappointing that Variety would beryllium truthful reckless.”

In a abstracted consequence to Mediaite, a CNN spokesperson said: “The Variety communicative provides nary existent proof, and alternatively relies connected anonymous sources and unsubstantiated claims from 10 to 15 years ago. CNN is incapable to corroborate nan alleged accounts.

The Independent has contacted Lemon’s typical for further comment.

This study comes aft Lemon’s caller inflammatory remarks astir Republican statesmanlike campaigner Nikki Haley’s age, saying she wasn’t “in her prime”.

After nan February incident, nan web pulled him from his greeting broadcast, and he was made to acquisition “formal training”.

Following his later return, Lemon tweeted an apology: “I admit nan opportunity to beryllium backmost connected CNN This Morning today. To my network, my colleagues and our unthinkable assemblage – I’m sorry. I’ve heard you, I’m learning from you, and I’m committed to doing better. See you soon.”