Don Lemon gives CNN co-host Kaitlin Collins a VERY awkward air kiss

Published: 16:51 BST, 7 April 2023 | Updated: 17:12 BST, 7 April 2023

Don Lemon awkwardly gave his 'CNN This Morning' co-host Kaitlan Collins a bizarre 'air kiss' while wishing her a happy day connected nan air.

The unwieldy relationship came months aft Lemon, 57, reportedly berated Collins, 30, successful beforehand of colleagues and staffers for interrupting him connected their greeting show.

Attempting to put their down nan scenes particulate up down them, Lemon approached Collins during Friday's broadcast pinch flowers and presents.

'We cognize you dislike this,' he said, earlier halfheartedly singing nan first seconds of nan happy day song. 'Do not unfastened this, because it's thing that you told maine that you wanted.'

He past wrapped 1 limb astir Collins and grazed her feature successful an awkward embrace.

The celebrations sewage moreover much difficult aft co-host Popp Harlow crossed nan table and gave Collins a hug - which she returned, dissimilar pinch Lemon.

'Kaitlan put nan kabash connected nan remainder of these celebrations, it's going to commencement astatine nine, but you'll person to look astatine her Instagram,' she said, earlier Lemon abruptly interrupted her arsenic he many times told Collins she will 'love' his gift to her.

He besides admitted that he besides did not bargain nan gift himself, but had his partner Tim Malone prime it up while he visited nan barbershop.

Lemon added that he planned to deterioration a jersey for nan University of Alabama shot squad nether his suit for nan broadcast, but he couldn't find one.

'We could not find it successful Manhattan yesterday,' Lemon said. 'I was successful nan barbershop and Tim was, like, stepping each astir Manhattan trying to find it. We ne'er recovered it.'

The uncomfortable backmost and distant comes months aft Lemon allegedly screamed astatine Collins aft they sewage disconnected nan aerial because his co-host interrupted him.

In December, Lemon's tirade reportedly led Collins to tally disconnected nan group successful tears, while stunned unit members and colleagues watched on.

CNN leader Chris Licht, who pledged to springiness CNN a makeover since taking complete nan outlet past twelvemonth and past announced shocking layoffs, was supposedly stunned astatine nan news and told Lemon to return nan pursuing time disconnected to 'cool off.'

A root told The Post that Lemon's rant near Collins 'visibly upset'.

And soon aft their fiery clash, Collins dropped her 'superagent' that she shared pinch Lemon amid nan ongoing CNN drama.

Lemon, left, has faced respective awkward connected and off-air moments successful caller times

Lemon sparked fury successful February aft suggesting statesmanlike campaigner Nikki Haley was past her premier arsenic a woman

The seasoned broadcast big has faced respective connected aerial blunders successful caller times, astir notably his February outburst wherever he branded statesmanlike campaigner Nikki Haley 'past her prime'.

After Haley called for intelligence competency tests for aged politicians, Lemon said nan 2024 hopeful should tread lightly connected nan taxable because 'a female is successful their premier successful 20s and 30s and possibly 40s.'

Lemon, who astatine 56 is 5 years older than Haley, 51, faced terrible backlash for nan comments.

Weeks before, he besides sparked outrage aft asking a female co-host who stumbled connected her words whether she had 'mommy brain'.