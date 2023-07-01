Don’t panic: Here’s what to do if Apple threatens to delete your iPhone photos

You've sewage tech questions? I've sewage answers. We precocious received this connection from 1 of our readers, Linda, from Sevierville, Tennessee. Here's what she had to say.

What Apple is going to beryllium doing is getting free of its My Photo Stream service. Let's dive into what precisely this intends and really you tin spell astir redeeming your photos earlier this happens.

What is My Photo Stream?

My Photo Stream is simply a work provided by Apple that allows users to support their astir caller 1,000 photos stored successful iCloud for free for 30 days. You tin past position these photos connected immoderate of your Apple devices that are signed successful pinch nan aforesaid Apple ID. The intent of this work was to let Apple users to look astatine photos taken connected an Apple instrumentality (iPhone aliases iPad) and download them locally without having to return up other retention connected their iCloud.

Check if you person nan My Photo Stream work enabled connected your iPhone

Checking if you person nan My Photo Stream work enabled connected your iPhone is important, truthful you will cognize really to proceed if you are affected by nan changes Apple is making pinch nan My Photo Stream feature. If you do person iCloud Photo Library enabled, My Photo Stream isn't necessary. If you don't usage iCloud Photo Library astatine all, you should spot a My Photo Stream folder.

How to cheque if you person My Photo Stream connected iPhone

Open nan Photos app and pat Albums

and pat Look for an medium called My Photo Stream . If you spot it, past My Photo Stream is on.

. If you spot it, past My Photo Stream is on. If you don’t spot it do nan following:

Tap Settings

Click connected our Your Name

Tap iCloud Then pat Photos and cheque if My Photo Stream is turned on. If it is on, and you still can’t find nan album, move it disconnected and past pat Delete . Turn it connected again.

Then pat and cheque if is turned on. If it is on, and you still can’t find nan album, move it disconnected and past pat . Turn it connected again. Then pat Photos and cheque if My Photo Stream is turned on. If it is on, and you still can’t find nan album, move it disconnected and past pat Delete. Turn it connected again.

Screenshot connected really to cheque if nan My Photo Stream characteristic is enabled. ( )

Apple to unopen down My Photo Stream work successful July 2023

Apple customers person been alerted by email that photos uploaded aft June 26, 2023, will nary longer beryllium added to My Photo Stream. On apical of that, nan My Photo Stream medium will beryllium wholly deleted from each Apple devices connected July 26, 2023, meaning immoderate photos successful your My Photo Stream medium will nary longer beryllium accessible connected immoderate Apple device.

So will my photos beryllium gone everlastingly erstwhile Apple shuts down My Photo Stream?

No, thankfully, nan photos that are successful My Photo Stream will not beryllium gone everlastingly erstwhile nan characteristic is taken away. All this intends is that you will only beryllium capable to entree those photos connected nan instrumentality you took them connected alternatively than crossed each your Apple devices. So, for example, if you person pictures that you took connected your iPhone that are successful your My Photo Stream, you will only beryllium capable to position those photos connected your iPhone and not connected your iPad aliases immoderate different Apple instrumentality you own.

Is location thing other I tin usage to entree my photos connected each my devices?

Yes, if you still want to beryllium capable to entree those photos across each your devices pinch your Apple ID, you will person to group up and move to iCloud Photos earlier nan July 26, 2023 deadline to debar losing immoderate of your photos.

iCloud Photos provides each nan aforesaid services that My Photo Stream does, pinch immoderate other perks. One perk is that iCloud Photos allows you to usage much image record formats, prevention videos and support images everlastingly connected nan cloud. It besides will prevention and sync each your photos crossed each your devices, dissimilar My Photo Stream, which will only prevention and sync your astir caller 1,000 photos from nan past 30 days.

The 1 downside is that iCloud Photos will return up your retention abstraction which is thing that My Photo Stream didn't do. However, location are a fewer different retention plans pinch iCloud Photos, truthful you tin take nan 1 that champion suits you.

How to move from My Photo Stream to iCloud Photos

iCloud Photos is simply a work that allows you to return photos and shop them successful your iCloud, which will let you to entree your photos from immoderate Apple device you ain pinch your Apple ID. The 1 point to statement astir iCloud Photos is that nan much photos you put connected it, nan much retention abstraction it takes up. So, if you scheme connected uploading galore photos here, you whitethorn want to see paying for a retention scheme that tin accommodate your needs. Plans that Apple offers are arsenic follows:

iCloud retention plans and pricing

5GB: Free

50GB: $0.99 per month

200GB: $2.99 per month

2TB: $9.99 per month

2TB for Family Sharing: $19.99 per month.

How to group up iCloud photos connected an iPhone erstwhile you are fresh to time off My Photo Stream

Open your Settings app

Select your name

Click iCloud

Tap Photos

Toggle connected Sync this iPhone.

Screenshot instructions connected really to group up iCloud photos connected iPhone. ( )

How to group up iCloud Photos connected a Mac erstwhile you are fresh to time off My Photo Stream

Click nan Apple icon successful nan apical near area of your screen

successful nan apical near area of your screen Go to System Settings

Click Apple ID

Click iCloud

Select Photos

Toggle connected Sync this Mac

Click Done.

To cheque really overmuch iCloud retention you person connected iPhone

Open Settings connected your iPhone

connected your iPhone Tap your sanction astatine nan apical of nan screen

Tap iCloud

Here, you will spot nan iCloud retention barroom floor plan pinch colorized sections showing really overmuch abstraction each type of information is taking up. This floor plan includes information types specified arsenic documents, backups, family files and others (like work files)

You tin tap Manage Account Storage or Manage Storage for much details. You will spot a database of apps and features and really overmuch iCloud retention they use. You tin pat an app aliases characteristic for much accusation aliases to delete information if you want to free up immoderate space.

What if I don't want to usage iCloud Photos erstwhile I americium fresh to time off My Photo Stream behind?

If you do not wish to usage iCloud Photos erstwhile you determine to time off My Photo Stream behind, you person 2 different options. The first action is to prime nan photos you want to support successful your My Photo Stream and download them to your device. The 2nd action is to manually transportation your images to different location, whether it beryllium your computer, a difficult thrust aliases immoderate different device. Here's really to do both.

One tin download their iCloud photos erstwhile they are done pinch My Photo Stream. (CyberGuy.com)

How to download your My Photo Stream photos connected an iPhone

Open your Photos app

Go to nan Albums tab astatine nan bottom

tab astatine nan bottom Click connected nan My Photo Stream album

album Tap Select astatine nan apical right

astatine nan apical right Individually select nan photos you want to download aliases pat Select All astatine nan apical left

nan photos you want to download aliases pat astatine nan apical left Click nan share icon astatine nan bottommost left

astatine nan bottommost left Scroll down to spot your options. You tin either prevention nan photos you selected by clicking Save Images aliases you tin prevention them to your files app by clicking Save to Files.

How to download your My Photo Stream photos connected a Mac

If you person My Photo Stream connected a Mac, here's really to prevention your photos from there.

Open your Photos app

app Go to nan My Photo Stream album

Select nan photos you want to prevention onto nan Mac

you want to prevention onto nan Mac Drag nan photos to nan Library header successful nan sidebar to prevention them.

How to manually transportation your photos betwixt devices erstwhile you are fresh to time off My Photo Stream

If you would alternatively conscionable transportation your photos betwixt devices erstwhile you time off My Photo Stream, you will request nan due cablegram to link your iPhone, iPad or Mac to immoderate different instrumentality aliases retention strategy you're using. For example, if you want to transportation photos from your iPhone to your Mac, you tin usage nan ligament that you usage to complaint your iPhone arsenic a USB cablegram and plug it into your Mac that way. Once you do that, travel these steps.

Have your iPhone unlocked and successful your hand

Open nan Photos app connected your Mac

connected your Mac The Mac and iPhone mightiness inquire you if you spot each device. Tap Trust connected your Mac and your iPhone if this happens

if this happens Click nan device's name in nan Photos sidebar connected your Mac

in nan Photos sidebar connected your Mac Any caller photos that are not already connected your Mac will look connected your screen. Select Import All New Photos

All your caller photos will beryllium uploaded to your Mac erstwhile they decorativeness loading.

You tin manually transportation photos betwixt devices. (CyberGuy.com)

Kurt's cardinal takeaways

The truth that My Photo Stream is being taken distant is unfortunate; however, it doesn't mean that each your photos will beryllium abruptly deleted. All it intends is that you whitethorn not beryllium capable to entree your photos connected arsenic galore devices unless you travel 1 of nan options above. Be judge to either move to iCloud Photos earlier nan July 26, 2023 deadline. Or, you tin manually download aliases transportation your photos to different location if you don't wish to usage iCloud Photos. Do what you consciousness is champion for you and fto america cognize really nan process goes.

Do you deliberation it's correct that Apple is abruptly taking distant My Photo Stream? Let america cognize by penning america astatine Cyberguy.com/Contact.

