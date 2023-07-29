Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen, are writing Disney Plus’ Lando series

Though location won’t beryllium immoderate awesome workplace movie book writing done until Hollywood’s ongoing double labour strike is resolved, Lucasfilm has tapped Donald Glover and his brother, Stephen Glover, to pen its caller Lando series — nan aforesaid Star Wars project Haunted Mansion director Justin Simien was antecedently attached to develop.

Following an first study from Above nan Line, The Hollywood Reporter has confirmed that Donald and Stephen Glover are now group to constitute Disney Plus’ forthcoming Lando series arsenic portion of a woody that was apparently made backmost successful May before nan Writers Guild of America officially went connected strike. Donald Glover is besides said to beryllium reprising his domiciled arsenic a younger Lando Calrissian aft first portraying him successful Solo: A Star Wars Story.

It isn’t wholly clear erstwhile aliases why Simien near Lando, but successful an question and reply pinch The Hollywood Reporter from earlier this week, he said that “the past point I was told was that they loved it but needed to put a pin successful it until they could fig retired everybody’s availability.”

Despite that affirmative feedback, Simien besides expressed immoderate interest astir his personality arsenic a Black, cheery man negatively impacting nan viability of projects he develops for studios.

“But I can’t thief but wonder, ‘Am I excessively Black? Am I excessively queer? And group conscionable don’t want to opportunity that,’” Simien said. “Because it seems for illustration I create things pinch these companies and they conscionable ne'er hap for reasons unknown.”