Donald Glover Confirms Discussions Are Underway For Him To Play Lando Again

Actor Donald Glover has said he would emotion to play Lando again successful different Star Wars project. Speaking to GQ, Glover confirmed that discussions are underway, but he's not astatine liberty to uncover thing more, aliases else.

"We're talking astir it. That's arsenic overmuch arsenic I tin opportunity without [Lucasfilm president] Kathleen Kennedy hunting maine down," Glover said successful nan video question and reply below.

Glover said COVID lockdowns helped him recognize really valuable clip is, truthful he isn't going to discarded clip connected a task he doesn't attraction astir aliases do thing conscionable to make money.

"I would emotion to play Lando again. It conscionable needs to beryllium nan correct measurement to do it," Glover said. "Time is valuable. You only get truthful much. I'm not willing successful doing thing that's conscionable going to beryllium a discarded of my clip aliases conscionable a paycheck. I'd alternatively walk clip pinch group that I enjoy. It conscionable has to beryllium nan correct thing, which I deliberation it could be. Lando is decidedly personification that I'd for illustration to bent retired with."

Glover played Lando successful Solo: A Star Wars Story, which didn't get awesome reviews and didn't make a batch of money by Star Wars standards. Kennedy fired nan original directors, Phil Lord and Chris Miller, successful nan mediate of production, bringing connected Ron Howard to decorativeness nan job. For his part, Howard has said fans should not clasp retired dream for a Solo sequel.

If Glover does return arsenic Lando, it wouldn't needfully need to beryllium done Solo 2. Lucasfilm announced a Lando TV bid successful 2020, and this mightiness beryllium nan task that Glover is alluding to.