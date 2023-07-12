Donna Heinel, ex-USC administrator sentenced in Varsity Blues scandal, released from prison

11 hours ago
Donna Heinel, a erstwhile USC administrator who was sentenced to situation for her domiciled successful nan “Operation Varsity Blues” admissions scandal, has been released from custody, national situation records show.

Heinel, 61, was sentenced successful January to six months successful situation aft pleading blameworthy to ligament fraud successful November 2021 successful relationship pinch nan scheme, though prosecutors had sought a two-year sentence.

She was released July 5.

Although not arsenic precocious floor plan arsenic different figures successful nan scandal, specified arsenic Lori Laughlin aliases Felicity Huffman, prosecutors had called Heinel “one of nan astir prolific and culpable participants.”

The scheme, uncovered by nan monolithic “Operation Varsity Blues” national investigation, saw dozens of unqualified students admitted to prestigious institutions specified arsenic USC, UCLA, Yale and Georgetown done backroom dealings betwixt often able parents and schoolhouse administrators.

According to defense memorandums submitted by Heinel’s attorneys, nan erstwhile elder subordinate diversion head and elder women’s administrator witnessed her bosses usage walk-on spots connected sports teams arsenic fundraising mechanisms — parents would salary for their kid to return a walk-on position.

Prosecutors said Heinel moved beyond nan believe of conscionable offering nan walk-on spots and began to build mendacious diversion resumes, including clone action shots, for applicants.

The applicants were presented arsenic “recruits to USC’s diversion teams when, successful reality, nan coaches had not recruited them and immoderate did not moreover play nan sport,” prosecutors said.

Heinel allegedly took astir $160,000 from nan scheme’s mastermind, backstage advisor William “Rick” Singer, who was sentenced successful January to 3½ years successful prison.

More
Source Latimes

