Doubles temptations bring Maria back home after five years

When Maria Rony past played successful Kerala array tennis circuit 5 years ago, location was a vibrant bunch of girls who gave a bully conflict to each other.

Maria, nan Karnataka State women’s singles champion, is backmost successful Kerala now but galore acquainted faces are missing.

“So overmuch has changed. Seraha is nan only sanction standing...almost each from my batch person stopped now. Now galore kids, for illustration Pranati (Nair), are there,” said Maria, successful a chat pinch The Hindu, from Alappuzha, connected Thursday evening.

The Kerala TT play opens connected Friday pinch nan John Philipose ranking tourney successful Alappuzha and each eyes will beryllium connected Maria.

The 26-year-old, who ruled Kerala for astir a decade and was successful nan Asian squad that won nan Global Cadet Challenge successful Puerto Rico successful 2012, will statesman arsenic an unseeded subordinate connected her return.

Maria has won nan Karnataka title thrice successful nan past 5 years, truthful will Kerala beryllium an easier world?

“I’m not reasoning of thing for illustration that. I’m besides playing present aft 5 years, possibly aft 2 aliases 3 tournaments I’ll fig that out,” said Maria.

“Seraha is my top opponent. And then, Pranati is doing rather good astatine nan National under-17 and 19 level too.”

Despite her awesome singles grounds successful Kerala and Karnataka, Maria has not deed it large successful nan National circuit successful nan individual event.

“My women’s singles grounds astatine nan Nationals has been bad for nan past fewer years, information of 32 was my best,” she said.

Her move backmost to Kerala could beryllium to effort and get backmost successful nan heavy of things successful women’s doubles wherever she and Seraha Jacob won nan National Games bronze successful 2015 and besides picked 2 different bronze astatine nan Nationals.

“We only person mixed doubles astatine nan zonals, not women’s doubles. So Seraha and I are hoping to do thing again astatine nan Nationals. That’s besides 1 purpose of mine,” she said.

She will besides beryllium pairing up pinch Palakkad’s K.S. Sreehari, nan men’s singles 2nd seed astatine nan season-opener, successful mixed doubles astatine nan Alappuzha YMCA. And she will beryllium intimately studying her caller partner and event.

“This is nan first clip I’ll beryllium playing pinch Sreehari. And Michael sir (Table Tennis Association of Kerala secretary) told maine nan relation will person typical camps for doubles, truthful let’s spot really it goes.”

With nan nationalist assemblage now allowing players from different States to brace up successful doubles, that action seems to beryllium an absorbing 1 for Maria.

“But I’ll beryllium playing pinch Sreehari for astatine slightest a year,” she said.