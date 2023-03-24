Downgrade in future earnings growth could pose biggest risk to markets in FY24

After facing galore challenges, nan fiscal twelvemonth of FY23 has ended. The system and marketplace bore galore from proviso constraints including hyperinflation, nan overvaluation saga of India’s largest conglomerate, and nan illness of world banks owed to mounting liking rates.

These concerns still linger and could carnivore consequences connected nan capacity of nan stock market moving ahead.

The broader marketplace is down by only -2.3% successful FY23 while from nan 52-week precocious it is down by -9.2%.

In discourse pinch nan ongoing risks, nan marketplace will commencement FY24 pinch a subdued sentiment and a volatile world marketplace arsenic investors interest astir contagion to different banks, financial lenders, and nan existent property sector.

For example, nan US lodging and commercialized sectors are successful recession, a cardinal conception of nan economy. The conception has been subdued since COVID and is now lingering further owed to precocious owe rates.

The precocious costs of attraction and nan costs of refinancing is affecting nan commercialized segment. This tin effect nan capacity of banks and nan economy.

The full lodging inventory is low, but nan inventory & value of commercialized existent property are high. The unconditional readiness of liquidity to banks tin limit nan wide impact.

Thus, nan anticipation of a caller slope failing is low, but nan slowing businesses of banks and nan system will unreality complete nan banal marketplace successful nan short term.

Whether nan banking rumor tin spill complete to nan non-banking assemblage depends connected nan spot of nan system and business models.

The IMF foresees a slow economy, but successful January it marginally upgraded nan forecast for 2023 by 0.2% to 2.9% from 2.7% estimated successful October 2022. This is to build successful nan reopening of China’s economy.

While successful March, nan Fed expects a marginal further slowdown successful nan US system to 0.4% GDP growth, compared to nan 0.5% forecasted successful Dec. These forecasts are astatine debased levels compared to nan semipermanent scope of 3.5% for nan world and 2% for nan US.

Clearly, it shows that nan economical position is factoring successful nan worst. But it is not mirrored successful nan net forecast. For instance, successful India, nan GDP maturation forecast is 6% for FY24, while nan earnings growth of nan Nifty50 scale is astatine 20%.

This looks connected nan higher side, moreover if we see that nan nominal maturation of nan system will beryllium astir 10 to 12%. High inflation, high-interest rate, and a slowing world system will impact nan value of profit & valuation.

Hence, nan biggest consequence seems to beryllium a downgrade successful future earnings growth. The capacity of Q4FY23 and Q1FY24 results will beryllium nan cardinal guidelines to accessing reality.

The flip broadside is that each of these issues, from recession to slope illness has been pondered upon and absorbed by nan marketplace successful nan past 1.5 years. The marketplace has been trading pinch a antagonistic bias for a agelong play of clip (528 day, 18 months).

The Nifty50 return from 21st October 2021 to 31st March 2022 is -5%. In this period, Mid and Smallcaps person undergone a drastic nonaccomplishment successful value and this agelong consolidation will limit further downside.

Now, nan marketplace is successful a remedy mode successful nan aftermath of nan issues. A alleviation rally is imaginable successful nan short word fixed nan heavy correction YTD and immoderate stableness visible successful world banking stocks recently.

Looking astatine nan wide sky of nan coming fiscal year, nan extremity appears to beryllium astatine debased risk. The possibilities of nan banal marketplace ending stronger are agleam arsenic nan marketplace has started factoring nan loopholes and moderation successful valuations.

The monetary argumentation will reverse from hawkish to neutral successful nan coming quarters. An investor who will beryllium capable to harness nan chaos will extremity up arsenic nan victor of FY24.

(The writer is Head of Research astatine Geojit Financial Services)

