Download iOS 16.4 on Your iPhone: What to Know Before Updating - CNET

Apple has released iOS 16.4 for nan iPhone. The latest iOS package update adds respective caller features, for illustration 21 caller emoji (including shaking face, ray bluish bosom and donkey) and a sound isolation characteristic for cellular telephone calls, which blocks retired ambient noises to make your sound clearer.

iOS 16.4 besides adds Safari-based push notifications, duplicates medium support for nan iCloud Shared Photo Library, crash-detection optimizations for nan iPhone 14 series, VoiceOver support for maps successful nan Weather app, bug fixes, information updates and more.

Read connected for a step-by-step guideline to nan process of putting iOS 16.4 connected your compatible iPhone. You tin besides cheque retired immoderate of the champion existing features connected iOS 16 and a fewer hidden features we were amazed to find. And if you precocious sewage a caller iPhone, present are the champion iPhone 14 cases truthful far.

Before you start, is your iPhone moreover compatible?

Not each iPhone will person nan iOS 16.4 update. You request astatine slightest an iPhone 8, which was released backmost successful 2017, to tally iOS 16. That besides includes nan iPhone X, iPhone 11, iPhone SE (second procreation and up) and nan new iPhone 14.

The iPhone 14 comes preinstalled pinch iOS 16. James Martin/CNET

Next, backmost up your iPhone

Getting your hands connected caller package tin beryllium exciting, but location are precautions you should return earlier updating. You whitethorn not beryllium happy pinch immoderate of nan features that iOS 16.4 has to connection (although you tin hole immoderate of nan astir annoying ones), truthful you request to beryllium capable to downgrade backmost to an earlier type of iOS 16 for immoderate logic -- and that requires you to backmost up your iPhone earlier you update.

By default, your iPhone should backmost itself up each clip it's connected to powerfulness and Wi-Fi during your regular slumber hours. However, if this backup characteristic is disabled, you tin spell to Settings > Your Name > iCloud > iCloud Backup and past deed Back Up Now to backmost up your device.

You tin (and should) besides backmost up your iPhone connected your Mac. Screenshot by Nelson Aguilar/CNET

Additionally, you tin backmost up your iPhone via Finder connected your Mac. Simply link your instrumentality to your computer, unfastened Finder, take your instrumentality and past create a backup. Apple besides recommends archiving your backup, truthful that it's not overwritten by different backups.

Also, make judge to do these 3 things

You want nan download and installation process to spell arsenic smoothly arsenic possible, and nan champion measurement to do that is to do nan following:

Make judge your iPhone is connected to power . You won't beryllium capable to download iOS 16.4 if you're nether 50% battery, truthful it's champion to conscionable plug successful your telephone while you update. And moreover erstwhile you're plugged in, nan artillery needs to beryllium complete 20%.

. You won't beryllium capable to download iOS 16.4 if you're nether 50% battery, truthful it's champion to conscionable plug successful your telephone while you update. And moreover erstwhile you're plugged in, nan artillery needs to beryllium complete 20%. Connect to Wi-Fi . You besides won't beryllium capable to download iOS 16.4 pinch cellular data, truthful link to a unchangeable Wi-Fi network.

. You besides won't beryllium capable to download iOS 16.4 pinch cellular data, truthful link to a unchangeable Wi-Fi network. Clear up capable retention space. If you're moving retired of storage, you'll request to clear immoderate up earlier you tin download and instal iOS 16.4. Go to Settings > General > iPhone Storage to delete ample files and apps.

Here's our guideline connected really to get much iPhone storage.

How to download and instal iOS 16.4

Now erstwhile you person each that set, unfastened your iPhone and spell to Settings > General > Software Update, wait a fewer seconds (or minutes) for nan update to look and then hit Download and Install for iOS 16.4.

You tin besides usage Finder connected your Mac to download iOS 16.4 connected your iPhone. Nelson Aguilar/CNET

You should past spot a loading bar, on pinch a unsmooth estimate of really agelong nan download process will take. Once nan download is complete, reboot your instrumentality and hold for iOS 16.4 to install. When your iPhone boots up, travel immoderate prompts and you should past spot iOS 16.4 downloaded connected your device.

For much connected nan caller OS, here's a look astatine our iOS 16 cheat sheet and immoderate of nan astir annoying features and settings connected iOS 16 (and really you tin hole them).