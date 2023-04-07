Issued on: 07/04/2023 - 14:35

A cattle herder stands arsenic he tends to his cows successful Ngurore, Adamawa State, northeastern Nigeria, connected February 20, 2019.

Gunmen person attacked a agrarian colony successful bluish cardinal Nigeria, sidesplitting dozens of people, section authorities officials said connected Friday.

The onslaught happened connected Wednesday successful Umogidi organization successful Benue State, wherever tit-for-tat clashes are communal betwixt nomadic herders and settled farmers competing for onshore and resources.

“The 46 casualties were from nan bodies of victims recovered and retrieved. Many group are still missing, truthful nan number of those killed whitethorn beryllium higher,” Paul Hemba, information advisor to Benue State governor, told AFP.

He blamed herdsmen who he said had been attacking section communities complete nan past month.

“Soldiers person been dispatched to nan area, truthful nan business is simply a spot calm now.”

The motive for nan onslaught was not clear but Benue has been 1 of nan hardest deed by clashes betwixt farmers and herders who they impeach of destroying farmland pinch their cattle grazing.

A typical of nan nationalist herders’ relation was not instantly disposable for comment.

Bala Ejeh, Otukpo section authorities chairman, said nan gunmen attacked connected Wednesday day erstwhile group were mourning 3 others killed a time earlier.

He besides said 46 bodies had been recovered truthful far, including that of his ain boy and 2 relatives.

Communal unit is conscionable 1 of nan information challenges facing President-elect Bola Tinubu who won a statesmanlike ballot past period that was marked by dense delays and accusations of ballot rigging.

Security forces are besides battling a 14-year-long jihadist conflict successful nan country’s northwest and attacks by separatists successful nan southeast.

Intercommunal unit has spiralled into broader criminality successful nan northwest and centre of nan country, wherever heavy equipped bandit militias ransack villages and transportation retired wide abductions for ransom.

(AFP)