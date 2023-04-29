Dozens of bodies float ashore in Libya after migrant boats sink

At slightest 57 bodies person been washed ashore aft 2 migrant boats sank successful nan Mediterranean disconnected different towns successful occidental Libya, a seashore defender serviceman and an assistance worker said connected Tuesday.

One survivor, Bassam Mahmoud from Egypt, said location were astir 80 passengers connected 1 of nan boats that group disconnected for Europe astatine astir 2 a.m. connected Tuesday.

There was an statement arsenic nan vessel was sinking but nan man successful complaint refused to stop, he said.

“We kept fighting until personification caught up pinch us. The segment was horrific and immoderate died (in nan water) successful beforehand of me,” he told Reuters.

Eleven bodies, including that of a child, were recovered disconnected Qarabulli successful eastbound Tripoli, said seashore defender serviceman Fathi al-Zayani. The migrants were from Pakistan, Syria, Tunisia, and Egypt, he said.

A Red Crescent assistance worker successful Sabratha successful occidental Tripoli said they had recovered 46 bodies successful nan past six days from nan formation and they were each “illegal migrants” from 1 boat.

Members of nan Libyan Red Crescent activity astir bodies of migrants recovered astatine oversea connected Tuesday. Mahmud Turkia / AFP - Getty Images

Pictures were posted online by nan Sabratha Red Crescent agency showing bodies successful achromatic bags being placed astatine nan backmost of pick-up trucks by nan assistance workers wearing face-masks and gloves.

The assistance worker said much bodies were expected to beryllium washed up successful coming days.

The International Organization for Migration said this period 441 migrants and refugees drowned successful early 2023 while attempting to transverse nan Mediterranean from North Africa to Europe, nan astir deaths successful nan past six years complete a three-month period.

A decade aft overthrowing Moammar Gadhafi successful a NATO-backed uprising successful 2011, Libya became nan main departure constituent for mostly African migrants trying to transverse to Europe.

But Tunisia has since taken complete from Libya arsenic nan astir celebrated departure point.

Italy has rescued 47 boats carrying astir 1,600 migrants successful nan cardinal Mediterranean oversea successful nan past 2 days and brought them ashore to nan land of Lampedusa.

On Monday, Italy offered Tunisia nan imaginable of money successful speech for economical and governmental reforms arsenic EU overseas ministers discussed really to respond to increasing instability successful nan African country.