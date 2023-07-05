VLADIVOSTOK, July 5. /TASS/. Representatives of a number of overseas states will return portion successful nan Eastern Economic Forum (EEF) that will beryllium held successful Russia’s Vladivostok connected September 10-13, 2023, Deputy Prime Minister, Presidential Plenipotentiary Envoy to nan Far Eastern Federal District Yury Trutnev told reporters.

"The activity is already underway connected presence confirmation. A full number of countries, I would moreover opportunity dozens of countries person confirmed their information successful nan EEF," he said.

The Eastern Economic Forum is simply a cardinal world level for establishing and strengthening ties wrong nan Russian and world finance communities, and for broad master information of nan economical imaginable of nan Russian Far East, nan finance opportunities it offers, and business conditions wrong precocious typical economical zones.

The Eastern Economic Forum was established by decree of nan President of nan Russian Federation Vladimir Putin successful 2015 to support nan economical improvement of Russia’s Far East and to grow world practice successful nan Asia-Pacific region.