Dr Nandipha Magudumana's father, prison warder accused of murder, arson

Sekeleni, who wore a navy bluish apical pinch a sling container complete his shoulder, seemed stunned by nan media beingness successful nan courtroom and initially covered his look successful a bid to hide from nan cameras. He later revealed his look erstwhile speaking to a family personnel and his lawyer.

Matsoara stared consecutive astatine nan cameras. The only clip he showed emotion was erstwhile he interacted pinch a female personnel of nan nationalist who had her look covered.

Magistrate Motlholo Khabi ordered that Sekeleni beryllium kept successful custody successful Brandfort while Matsoara will beryllium held astatine a constabulary station.

Magudumana’s father, 65, was arrested astatine nan play astatine his Port Edward location while nan erstwhile situation warder, 39, was arrested successful Bloemfontein by a multidisciplinary squad investigating Bester’s flight from nan Mangaung Correctional Centre.

Bester and his lover, Magudumana, were arrested successful Tanzania connected Friday, 10km from nan Kenyan border. The convicted rapist and murderer was believed to person died during a occurrence successful his cell. However, an autopsy revealed nan personification recovered successful nan compartment died arsenic a consequence of blunt unit trauma to nan head.