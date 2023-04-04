Dragonfly Capital invests $10M in Bitget amid industry recovery

Dragonfly Capital has invested $10 cardinal successful cryptocurrency derivatives speech Bitget, the San Francisco-based task superior patient announced connected April 4. The costs will beryllium utilized to support Bitget’s ongoing world marketplace and work description and upcoming firm societal work initiatives directed astatine crypto acquisition and adoption.

Bitget disclosed that since its inception successful 2018, nan speech has grown to comprise complete 80,000 traders and 380,000 transcript traders, aliases individuals that sync their trading positions pinch that of traders utilizing automation. For its 2023 roadmap, Bitget plans to grow its spot trading, launchpad and Bitget Earn products.

Dragonfly has invested successful salient blockchain firms specified arsenic Matter Labs, 1inch and Polygon. The patient had a reported $3 cardinal successful assets nether guidance successful 2022. Cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges were negatively impacted by nan illness of FTX successful November. At that time, nan speech facilitated $6.6 cardinal successful contracts per time successful trading measurement and had an unfastened liking of $5.1 billion.

Since FTX's downfall, cardinal exchanges’ unfastened liking has recovered to astir $68.5 cardinal astatine nan clip of publication, compared to an estimated $60.1 cardinal astatine its nadir successful December 2022, according to information from Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko.

While markets person stabilized from nan worst of nan FTX collapse, nan crypto manufacture still faces issues, specified arsenic nan caller Commodity Futures Trading Commission suit against Binance. The CFTC alleges that Binance onboarded an estimated 2.8 cardinal U.S. customers without registering pinch nan regulator. Interestingly, since it is nan onus of nan seller to execute owed diligence checks earlier onboarding imaginable customers successful nan U.S., it is improbable that alleged users themselves could look nan consequences of uncovering their measurement onto nan exchange.