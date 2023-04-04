Dragonfly Capital invests $10M in Bitget amid industry recovery

1 hour ago
  1. Home
  2. Crypto
  3. Dragonfly Capital invests $10M in Bitget amid industry recovery

The speech presently facilitates cryptocurrency derivatives trading pinch an unfastened liking of $2.4 cardinal and has plans to grow its spot trading, launchpad and Bitget Earn products.

396 Total views

11 Total shares

Dragonfly Capital invests $10M successful Bitget amid manufacture recovery

Own this portion of history

Collect this article arsenic an NFT

Dragonfly Capital has invested $10 cardinal successful cryptocurrency derivatives speech Bitget, the San Francisco-based task superior patient announced connected April 4. The costs will beryllium utilized to support Bitget’s ongoing world marketplace and work description and upcoming firm societal work initiatives directed astatine crypto acquisition and adoption.

Bitget disclosed that since its inception successful 2018, nan speech has grown to comprise complete 80,000 traders and 380,000 transcript traders, aliases individuals that sync their trading positions pinch that of traders utilizing automation. For its 2023 roadmap, Bitget plans to grow its spot trading, launchpad and Bitget Earn products. 

Dragonfly has invested successful salient blockchain firms specified arsenic Matter Labs, 1inch and Polygon. The patient had a reported $3 cardinal successful assets nether guidance successful 2022. Cryptocurrency derivatives exchanges were negatively impacted by nan illness of FTX successful November. At that time, nan speech facilitated $6.6 cardinal successful contracts per time successful trading measurement and had an unfastened liking of $5.1 billion.

Related: Crypto-focused task patient Dragonfly acquires hedge fund: Bloomberg

Since FTX's downfall, cardinal exchanges’ unfastened liking has recovered to astir $68.5 cardinal astatine nan clip of publication, compared to an estimated $60.1 cardinal astatine its nadir successful December 2022, according to information from Coinmarketcap and CoinGecko.

 While markets person stabilized from nan worst of nan FTX collapse, nan crypto manufacture still faces issues, specified arsenic nan caller Commodity Futures Trading Commission suit against Binance. The CFTC alleges that Binance onboarded an estimated 2.8 cardinal U.S. customers without registering pinch nan regulator. Interestingly, since it is nan onus of nan seller to execute owed diligence checks earlier onboarding imaginable customers successful nan U.S., it is improbable that alleged users themselves could look nan consequences of uncovering their measurement onto nan exchange.

More
Source Cointelegraph

Related Article

European banks launch ‘sustainable’ blockchain platform for digital bonds

European banks launch ‘sustainable’ blockchain platform for digital bonds

51 minutes ago
Euler Finance hacker returns ‘all of the recoverable funds’

Euler Finance hacker returns ‘all of the recoverable funds’

1 hour ago
Cointelegraph Accelerator and bitsCrunch Startup Program join to aid NFT projects

Cointelegraph Accelerator and bitsCrunch Startup Program join to aid NFT projects

1 hour ago
Bitcoin price bounces after CZ arrest rumors as traders eye $30K next

Bitcoin price bounces after CZ arrest rumors as traders eye $30K next

1 hour ago
What is Gods Unchained, and how to play it

What is Gods Unchained, and how to play it

2 hours ago
Huobi exchange will help Gala games to rescue affected Gala holders of the pGala Scheme

Huobi exchange will help Gala games to rescue affected Gala holders of the pGala Scheme

3 hours ago

Popular Article

How to pick an emergency kit

How to pick an emergency kit

14 hours ago
Canadian forward Amanda Allen, 18, signs with NWSL's Pride

Canadian forward Amanda Allen, 18, signs with NWSL's Pride

17 hours ago
Finlandia Gabung NATO Hari Ini, Swedia Masih Menunggu

Finlandia Gabung NATO Hari Ini, Swedia Masih Menunggu

10 hours ago
Pertemuan Gibran dengan Ganjar Jadi Sorotan, Netizen Hingga Bandingkan dengan Ahok

Pertemuan Gibran dengan Ganjar Jadi Sorotan, Netizen Hingga Bandingkan dengan Ahok

10 hours ago
Persib vs Persis Solo, Luis Milla: Mereka Pasti Ingin Kuasai Bola dan Pegang Kendali Permainan

Persib vs Persis Solo, Luis Milla: Mereka Pasti Ingin Kuasai Bola dan Pegang Kendali Permainan

16 hours ago
English (US) English (US) · Indonesian (ID) Indonesian (ID) ·
Contact Us · Terms & Conditions ·

©2023 Recent News.
All Rights Reserved.