'Dream come true': Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes win beach volleyball gold on home sand in Montreal

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson, who rode a activity of large wins to nan last of nan Montreal Elite16 formation volleyball event, are now beasts of nan beach.

The Toronto duo defeated Americans Julia Scoles and Betsi Flint successful Sunday's title last 21-15, 16-21 and 15-13 to seizure gold.

The 26th-ranked Canadians led successful astir statistical departments arsenic good — 38-34 successful attacks, 5-3 successful blocks and 1 little unforced error. The world No. 11 Americans led successful digs and aces.

The weekend's champions person been connected a hot-streak lately, pinch a drawstring of top-five finishes and golden astatine nan Challenge successful Jurmala, Latvia. But this Elite16 was their biggest triumph yet, since forming a business earlier this year. The squad came into nan tourney classed 26th, faced 3 top-five teams — and toughed retired a fewer three-setters — connected their way to nan championship.

"It's ne'er going to beryllium easy. To spell done challenges and still win, that's nan extremity here," said Wilkerson. "To deliberation we would breeze done this thing, that's ace unrealistic. These are nan apical teams successful nan world, they're present for a reason."

Brandie Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes win gold on home soil in the Montreal Elite16 beach volleyball arena following a three-set victory over Betsi Flint and Julia Scoles of the U.S.

Humana-Paredes called nan tourney "the eventual Cinderella" story.

"Honestly, coming into this week, I don't deliberation we anticipated this," Humana-Paredes said. "We ever purpose to win, but to person this hap connected location soil, it's a dream travel true. The crowd gave america each of nan power we needed, moreover erstwhile we were down, moreover erstwhile we weren't emotion it. We did this for them."

Added Wilkerson: "This will beryllium successful my memories forever. This is our first Elite16 golden together arsenic a team, successful beforehand of a Canadian crowd pinch this overmuch energy, this overmuch love.

"It's besides nan first clip my family sewage to spot maine play live. To travel together, to unlock and germinate — it's beautiful."

WATCH | Replay of gold-medal lucifer astatine Montreal Elite16 tournament:

FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Montreal golden badge match: Canada vs. USA

Backed by a raucous location crowd, Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes rebounded from a second-set nonaccomplishment earlier successful nan day to scope nan final.

The left-handed Wilkerson recovered a spread heavy successful nan backcourt to cement a 15-11 triumph successful nan 3rd and last group against Chen Xue and Xinyi Xia of China, who prevailed 21-17 successful nan 2nd set.

The Americans defeated nan Dutch tandem of Katja Stam and Raisa Schoon 21-18, 21-19 successful nan different semifinal.

China hit nan Netherlands 21-17, 20-22, 16-12 successful nan third-place game.

Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes outscored Chen and Xinyi 35-26 connected nan onslaught but were outblocked 6-2 while each squad picked up recorded 4 aces.

Melissa Humana-Paredes and Brandie Wilkerson will play for GOLD at the World Volleyball Beach Pro Tour Elite16 stop in Montreal

Wilkerson posted back-to-back aces to headdress a first-set win.

Canada stormed retired to a 5-1 lead successful nan 3rd set, highlighted by a Humana-Paredes cross-court constituent and Wilkerson ace.

A resilient Chinese duo, however, fought backmost to adjacent nan shortage to 8-6. Following a timeout, Canada extended its lead to 11-7, only for its force to enactment close, trailing 13-11.

The teams exchanged points successful nan first half of nan opening set. The lucifer remained close, pinch China taking an 18-16 lead, earlier nan Canadians clawed backmost and drew arena astatine 19-19.

WATCH | Full sum of Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes's 3-set semifinal win:

FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Montreal semifinal match: Canada vs. China

In nan 2nd set, nan Chinese were up 11-9 erstwhile it appeared their service went agelong and retired of bounds. Humana-Paredes, opinionated a fewer feet from nan line, raised her limb to awesome nan shot was retired but to nary avail.

Chen and Xinyi led by arsenic galore arsenic 5 points astatine 14-9 but Wilkerson and Humana-Paredes made it reliable for them to build connected nan advantage.

Canada trim nan shortage to 15-13 connected a Wilkerson termination aft a agelong rally.

Humana-Paredes tipped a changeable that landed a mates of feet wrong nan statement to adjacent to wrong 16-14.

A Wilkerson ace pulled nan Canadians to wrong 17-16.

But Chen and Xinyi, who captured golden astatine nan Itapema Challenge successful April, responded pinch a 3-0 tally en way to victory.

Wilkerson and Melissa Humana-Paredes precocious to nan semifinals pinch a 2-1 triumph complete world No. 3 Kristen Nuss and Taryn Kloth of nan United States connected Saturday.

WATCH l Canada tops U.S. in Montreal Elite16 quarterfinals:

FIVB Beach Pro Tour Elite 16 Montreal quarterfinals: Canada vs. United States

Chen and Xinyi reunited connected nan Volleyball World Beach Pro Tour this play aft Chen, a 2008 Beijing Olympic bronze medallist, returned to nan soil aft astir a two-year absence. They were partners for nan first clip betwixt 2013 and 2016.

Sunday's semifinal quality was their first astatine an Elite16 event. They took down Ágatha Bednarczuk and Rebecca Cavalcanti 21-17, 21-11 successful nan quarterfinals.

Scoles and Flint had a productive Saturday, beating chap Americans and Tokyo Olympic metallic medallists Taliqua Clancy and Mariafe Artacho of Australia successful nan information of 12 (21-17, 21-10) earlier upending world champions Eduarda 'Duda' Lisboa and Ana Patrícia Ramos of Brazil successful nan quarterfinals (14-21, 21-19, 17-15).

WATCH l CBC Sports' Scott Russell speaks pinch Wilkerson, Humana-Paredes: