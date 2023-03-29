Drug lord Escobar's hippos in $3.5m move plan

Colombia has said a scheme to move 70 hippos to overseas sanctuaries will costs $3.5 cardinal (£2.8m).

Drug lord Pablo Escobar, who was changeable dormant by constabulary successful 1993, illegally imported exotic animals into nan country, including a number of hippos, successful nan 1980s.

Following his decease nan hippos roamed free and a increasing population, believed to beryllium nan biggest herd extracurricular Africa, has been taking complete nan countryside adjacent his erstwhile ranch.

Authorities dream to transportation immoderate of nan hippos successful nan coming months, pinch 10 bound for Mexico and 60 going to India.