Drugs, drug paraphernalia were found at scene of rapper Coolio's death

Coolio’s origin of death, initially thought to beryllium from earthy causes, coiled up being classified arsenic accidental because narcotics and supplier paraphernalia that were recovered astatine nan scene, according to a aesculapian examiner’s report.

The Grammy-winning “Gangsta’s Paradise” rapper, whose existent sanction was Artis Leon Ivey Jr., died connected Sept. 28, 2022, astatine property 59. He died owed to nan effects of fentanyl, heroin and methamphetamine, nan Los Angeles County aesculapian examiner said successful a study issued Thursday, and his decease was ruled an accident.

According to nan investigator’s communicative and autopsy reports obtained Friday by The Times, nan rapper was recovered look up and unresponsive successful a friend’s bathroom. After calling 911, emergency responders and paramedics arrived and moved nan rapper to nan surviving room to administer lifesaving measures, to nary avail. He was declared dormant astatine 4:49 p.m.

A spokesperson for nan family told TMZ astatine nan clip that paramedics suspected Coolio had suffered a cardiac arrest, and rule enforcement sources told nan tract that nary narcotics aliases supplier paraphernalia were recovered astatine nan scene.

His decease was initially believed to beryllium owed to earthy causes, but aft surveying nan segment during nan two-hour investigation, that classification was changed, nan study said.

“Three bags, reported arsenic having belonged to nan decedent, were observed successful nan surviving room. Apparent narcotics and supplier paraphernalia were located wrong these bags. A straw/tube was observed sitting adjacent to an ash tray successful nan surviving room,” nan study said.

The interrogator besides collected “a baggy pinch a brownish powdery substance, foil pinch pain residue, a straw/tube, saline solution, a spoon pinch residue, complete nan antagonistic CBD products, and vitamins” from nan segment that day.

The coroner’s study besides wished that nan heart-muscle illness cardiomyopathy, asthma and caller PCP usage factored into nan musician’s death.