Duleep Trophy: West Zone in command after Central’s first-innings collapse

West Zone batters built connected nan bully activity done by their bowlers connected nan 2nd time against Central Zone arsenic nan defending champion took power of nan Duleep Trophy semifinal astatine nan Alur (I) Cricket Ground successful Bengaluru connected Thursday.

Suryakumar Yadav and Cheteshwar Pujara scored half-centuries arsenic a free-stroking West ended pinch a 241-run lead aft it had bundled retired Central for 128, pinch Arzan Nagwaswalla claiming a five-wicket haul.

After earning a 92-run first-innings lead, West started powerfully pinch Prithvi Shaw striking immoderate nonchalant boundaries.

But Central struck backmost by removing Shaw and his opening partner Priyank Panchal successful speedy succession, bringing Pujara and Suryakumar together.

The duo eased their measurement into nan crippled pinch immoderate prestigious shot-making. Even nan usually restrained Pujara unleashed a few, including a masterful trim changeable disconnected Yash Thakur. Suryakumar raced to his 50 earlier falling to nan wily left-arm rotation of Saurabh Kumar.

Pujara soon sewage to his 50 arsenic he and Sarfaraz Khan saw retired nan remainder of nan time untroubled.

Central skipper Shivam Mavi began nan time astatine afloat throttle arsenic he wrapped up West’s first innings quickly, pinch 2 speedy wickets to complete his six-wicket haul.

Nagwaswalla began Central’s descent successful nan first complete arsenic he swung nan shot successful to rearrange Vivek Singh’s stumps.

From nan different end, Chintan Gaja kept nan unit connected arsenic he dismissed Himanshu Mantri and Amandeep Khare to trim Central to 26/3.

Meanwhile, Dhruv Jurel, who came successful astatine No. 3, batted fluently, cracking immoderate silky boundaries. He took connected Nagwaswalla, scoring 5 boundaries against nan left-arm pacer. But nan West bowler had his revenge arsenic he trapped Jurel successful front.

Rinku Singh kept nan conflict going for his broadside arsenic West all-rounder Atit Sheth ran done nan little order. The left-handed batter was nan past to autumn aft attempting to slog Nagwaswalla complete heavy mid-wicket.

The scores:

West Zone — 1st innings: Prithvi Shaw c Jurel b Saurabh 26, Priyank Panchal lbw b Yash 13, Cheteshwar Pujara c Khare b Mavi 28, Suryakumar Yadav c Jurel b Mavi 7, Sarfaraz Khan b Mavi 0, Het Patel b Avesh 5, Atit Sheth c Jurel b Mavi 74, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja c Khare b Jain 39, Chintan Gaja (not out) 14, Arzan Nagwaswalla b Mavi 6, Yuvarjsinh Dodiya c & b Mavi 0; Extras (lb-5, w-1, nb-2) 8; Total (in 92.5 overs): 220.

Fall of wickets: 1-43, 2-43, 3-56, 4-56, 5-65, 6-110, 7-183, 8-203, 9-220.

Central Zone bowling: Mavi 19.5-7-44-6, Avesh 11-4-26-1, Yash 20-5-52-1, Saurabh 27-6-64-1, Saransh 15-6-29-1.

Central — 1st innings: Vivek Singh b Nagwaswalla 2, Himanshu Mantri lbw Gaja 4, Dhruv Jurel lbw Nagwaswalla 46, Amandeep Khare b Gaja 5, Rinku Singh c Shaw b Nagwaswalla 48, Upendra Yadav lbw Nagwaswalla 5, Saransh Jain b Nagwaswalla 3, Saurabh Kumar c Surya b Sheth 12, Shivam Mavi b Sheth 1, Avesh Khan c Shaw b Sheth 0, Yash Thakur (not out) 0; Extras (lb-1) 1; Total (all retired successful 31.3 overs): 128.

Fall of wickets: 1-2, 2-6, 3-26, 4-69, 5-81, 6-87, 7-106, 8-114, 9-114.

West bowling: Nagwaswalla 14.3-0-74-5, Gaja 7-1-25-2, Sheth 9-1-27-3, Dodiya 1-0-1-0.

West — 2nd innings: Shaw b Yash 25, Panchal b Saurabh 15, Pujara (batting) 50, Suryakumar c Khare b Saurabh 52, Sarfaraz Khan (batting) 6; Extras (lb-1): 1; Total (for 3 wkts, successful 39 overs): 149.

Fall of wickets: 1-36, 2-40, 3-135.

Central bowling: Mavi 6-0-34-0, Avesh 8-1-31-0, Yash 7-1-28-1, Saurabh 9-0-34-2, Saransh 9-2-21-0.