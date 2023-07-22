Dune 2 And Other Films May Move To 2024 As Studios Refuse Requests From Striking Writers And Actors

Warner Bros. Pictures
Do you cognize what nan biggest irony of the ongoing actors' and writers' strike is? If nan workplace bosses successful nan Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) had simply agreed to nan perfectly reasonable requests made by nan Screen Actors Guild-American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) and nan Writers Guild of America (WGA), they would still beryllium filthy stinking rich. But no, they've gotta bleed nan group who really make their films and TV shows for each penny they're worth, and truthful present we are, pinch nan full intermezo manufacture astatine an impasse.
For nan aforesaid reason, Warner Bros. — whose caput honcho, Warner Bros. Discovery CEO David Zaslav, took location a whopping $39 million successful 2022 alone, conscionable to put things into position — now finds itself having to see delaying respective of its biggest upcoming titles from 2023 to 2024. Per a study from Variety, Warner Bros. Film Group is "strongly considering" shuffling "Dune: Part Two," "Aquaman and nan Lost Kingdom," and nan movie adjustment of "The Color Purple" Broadway philharmonic from their existent dates successful either November aliases December into adjacent year. The concern, of course, is nan strikes whitethorn not beryllium resolved successful clip for nan films' star-studded casts to adequately beforehand them successful beforehand of their release. And naturally, that's assuming nan strikes will beryllium resolved astatine each by that point.
Aquaman 2's successful trouble? Must beryllium a time that ends successful 'y'
Keep successful mind, Variety's sources are cautioning "no general discussions" person taken spot astir WB delaying thing astatine this stage. What's more, "Dune: Part Two" specifically tin only beryllium delayed if Legendary Entertainment, which co-produced nan film, agrees, and truthful acold WB has yet to attack them connected nan matter (again, reportedly). Nevertheless, nan truth we're having this chat astatine each is impervious affirmative that, arsenic 1 Variety insider put it, "the long of nan national battles are wholly unpredictable" for nan clip being.
For "Aquaman and nan Lost Kingdom," this is nan 2nd bout of perchance bad news it's gotten successful conscionable nan past fewer days. We only conscionable learned nan James Wan-helmed sequel had undergone yet different information of extended reshoots conscionable anterior to nan actors' onslaught (its 3rd information overall). The movie was intially group to unfastened backmost successful December 2022 earlier being postponed by Covid and past shuffled backmost again arsenic WB revamped its full merchandise slate. One tin only estimate Wan isn't emotion excessively basking astir his longtime business pinch WB astatine nan moment, nan measurement nan workplace keeps jerking his "Aquaman" sequel astir to service its ain ends.
Again, had AMPTP really engaged pinch WGA/SAG-AFTRA during their negotiations alternatively than shutting down nan mostly of their requests (particularly erstwhile it comes to nan halfway issues of streaming residuals and AI), we wouldn't beryllium successful this pickle astatine all. But unless nan studios commencement taking nan requests of their creatives seriously, we're astir apt going to commencement seeing a full batch much reports for illustration this successful nan weeks to come.