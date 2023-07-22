Dune 2 And Other Films May Move To 2024 As Studios Refuse Requests From Striking Writers And Actors

Keep successful mind, Variety's sources are cautioning "no general discussions" person taken spot astir WB delaying thing astatine this stage. What's more, "Dune: Part Two" specifically tin only beryllium delayed if Legendary Entertainment, which co-produced nan film, agrees, and truthful acold WB has yet to attack them connected nan matter (again, reportedly). Nevertheless, nan truth we're having this chat astatine each is impervious affirmative that, arsenic 1 Variety insider put it, "the long of nan national battles are wholly unpredictable" for nan clip being.

For "Aquaman and nan Lost Kingdom," this is nan 2nd bout of perchance bad news it's gotten successful conscionable nan past fewer days. We only conscionable learned nan James Wan-helmed sequel had undergone yet different information of extended reshoots conscionable anterior to nan actors' onslaught (its 3rd information overall). The movie was intially group to unfastened backmost successful December 2022 earlier being postponed by Covid and past shuffled backmost again arsenic WB revamped its full merchandise slate. One tin only estimate Wan isn't emotion excessively basking astir his longtime business pinch WB astatine nan moment, nan measurement nan workplace keeps jerking his "Aquaman" sequel astir to service its ain ends.

Again, had AMPTP really engaged pinch WGA/SAG-AFTRA during their negotiations alternatively than shutting down nan mostly of their requests (particularly erstwhile it comes to nan halfway issues of streaming residuals and AI), we wouldn't beryllium successful this pickle astatine all. But unless nan studios commencement taking nan requests of their creatives seriously, we're astir apt going to commencement seeing a full batch much reports for illustration this successful nan weeks to come.