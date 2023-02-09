Dune 2 Strangely Has Something In Common With Little Women

If you're longing to return to nan dry, sandy power of satellite Arrakis, we person bully news. "Dune: Part 2" officially wrapped filming successful December 2022, keeping nan sequel connected way for its scheduled presence later this year. Finally, head Denis Villeneuve will get to coming nan existent nutrient of Paul Atreides' "hero's journey," pinch much clip to soma retired nan friends he made successful nan first film, astir notably Chani (played by Zendaya). The highly-anticipated sequel will besides beryllium adding immoderate cardinal caller characters arsenic good — and conscionable erstwhile you thought nan "Dune" formed couldn't get immoderate better, present comes Florence Pugh arsenic Princess Irulan.

In a November 2022 question and reply pinch Variety to beforehand his domiciled successful nan movie "Bones and All," Paul Atreides himself, Timothée Chalamet, has loads of praise to connection some Zendaya and Pugh. As caller to nan Hollywood segment arsenic each 3 actors are (in a comparative sense), Chalamet and Pugh were acold from strangers earlier making "Dune: Part 2." The brace antecedently played emotion interests Laurie and Amy successful Greta Gerwig's joyful 2019 movie adjustment of "Little Women," which led to Pugh's first Academy Award nomination.

During accumulation connected nan 2nd "Dune" movie, Chalamet and Pugh noticed a funny small relationship betwixt their narration successful Frank Hebert's oppressive, sci-fi world and nan 1 that blossomed betwixt their characters successful Gerwig's adjustment of Louisa May Alcott's coming-of-age masterpiece. Hint: It has to do pinch their characters' romanticist emotion triangles.