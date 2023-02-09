Dune 2 Strangely Has Something In Common With Little Women

Sony Pictures Releasing
If you're longing to return to nan dry, sandy power of satellite Arrakis, we person bully news. "Dune: Part 2" officially wrapped filming successful December 2022, keeping nan sequel connected way for its scheduled presence later this year. Finally, head Denis Villeneuve will get to coming nan existent nutrient of Paul Atreides' "hero's journey," pinch much clip to soma retired nan friends he made successful nan first film, astir notably Chani (played by Zendaya). The highly-anticipated sequel will besides beryllium adding immoderate cardinal caller characters arsenic good — and conscionable erstwhile you thought nan "Dune" formed couldn't get immoderate better, present comes Florence Pugh arsenic Princess Irulan.
In a November 2022 question and reply pinch Variety to beforehand his domiciled successful nan movie "Bones and All," Paul Atreides himself, Timothée Chalamet, has loads of praise to connection some Zendaya and Pugh. As caller to nan Hollywood segment arsenic each 3 actors are (in a comparative sense), Chalamet and Pugh were acold from strangers earlier making "Dune: Part 2." The brace antecedently played emotion interests Laurie and Amy successful Greta Gerwig's joyful 2019 movie adjustment of "Little Women," which led to Pugh's first Academy Award nomination.
During accumulation connected nan 2nd "Dune" movie, Chalamet and Pugh noticed a funny small relationship betwixt their narration successful Frank Hebert's oppressive, sci-fi world and nan 1 that blossomed betwixt their characters successful Gerwig's adjustment of Louisa May Alcott's coming-of-age masterpiece. Hint: It has to do pinch their characters' romanticist emotion triangles.
Chalamet's galore emotion triangles
Warner Bros. Pictures
"We were joking connected group that we support doing these movies, and we extremity up together moreover though we should beryllium ending up pinch different people," Timothée Chalamet said, referring to really successful some films, his characteristic initially pines complete 1 characteristic and imagines them to beryllium his existent love, only to extremity up pinch Florence Pugh's characteristic instead. In nan first "Dune," Paul has visions of Chani, yet Irulan is his existent endgame. Similarly, arsenic Laurie successful "Little Women," he falls successful emotion pinch Jo March (Saoirse Ronan) passim their childhood, but yet marries her sister Amy.
"Florence is really special," Chalamet added. "She's an unthinkable actor. She was unthinkable successful 'Dune' — earnestly incredible. She brought a gravitas to nan role. And I can't judge my bully luck astatine this young property [...] betwixt Taylor Russell successful 'Bones and All' and Zendaya successful 'Dune.' And ['Elvis' star] Austin Butler's successful that movie too."
Clearly, Chalamet's supplier is doing thing very right, arsenic nan character ever seems to situation himself pinch promising talent while moving connected arsenic breathtaking projects. Chalamet and Pugh displayed a awesome magnitude of chemistry successful "Little Women," truthful overmuch truthful that nan adjustment coiled up adding overmuch much extent to Laurie and Amy's narration (along pinch Amy arsenic a character) than what's location successful nan original text. Needless to say, it should beryllium a existent dainty to spot what they propulsion disconnected arsenic Paul and Irulan.
"Dune: Part 2" opens successful theaters connected November 3, 2023. As Laurie erstwhile said to Jo, "And I'll watch!"