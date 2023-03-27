Dungeons and Dragons actor says he owes it all to Diablo and old JRPGs

One of nan starring actors of nan caller flick Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves says playing nan likes of Diablo and classical JRPGs for illustration Breath of Fire, Chrono Trigger, and Final Fantasy are what "forged" him into an actor.

Speaking to Polygon (opens successful caller tab), Regé-Jean Page - who you whitethorn recognise from Bridgerton and The Gray Man - explains nan games he spent his puerility playing informs really he considers and leans into parts, which includes Honor Among Thieves.

"What that inheritance gave maine was knowing that Dungeons & Dragons isn't astir dragons aliases magical swords," he says. "Yes, that's each there, but it's astir nan emotion you person erstwhile you're gathered astir a array pinch your friends and this crazy worldly happens that nary 1 extracurricular of that room will ever understand again, but that you're laughing and talking astir it for weeks afterward. If you get that emotion successful nan audience, that's what we're shooting for."

Out of nan games mentioned, Page seems astir enamoured pinch Diablo, calling it "the ace of my day". Page goes connected to opportunity that he admires Diablo arsenic he adores "things that free up my mind and my imagination." There's moreover a nexus betwixt his clip pinch nan action-RPG and nan D&D movie arsenic he plays a paladin successful both.

"I liked that operation betwixt support classes and leader classes," he says. "I liked that I could do a small spot of healing, a small spot of support, a small spot of buffs, but besides I could benignant of tally retired successful my armour and do a small spot of hack-and-slash. I for illustration to person my barroom and eat it."

Of course, it wasn't each astir Diablo for Page, conscionable mostly. He besides tells Polygon that he mislaid plentifulness of hours to Breath of Fire, Chrono Trigger, and nan Final Fantasy games. "just immoderate I could get my hands on," he says. "These are nan hours of my youth. This is what forged me."

