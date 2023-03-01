Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Ending And The Potential For Bigger Things To Come

The pursuing contains spoilers for nan extremity of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves

Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves is simply a fantastically nosy movie, 1 that astir perfectly balances nan escapade of a Dungeons and Dragons run with…the predominant silliness of a Dungeons and Dragons campaign. It’s 1 of nan astir nosy times I’ve had astatine nan movies successful a while and based connected nan Dungeons and Dragons: Honor Among Thieves ending, there’s a chance we’ll each beryllium capable to person much nosy pinch this bid earlier excessively long.

Honor Among Thieves surely leaves itself unfastened for a imaginable sequel, which is precisely what you’d expect from a movie for illustration this, franchise possibilities had to beryllium portion of nan first conversation. While nan film’s container agency will yet find what happens pinch that, I’m surely fresh for nan imaginable early D&D movies, not conscionable pinch sequels to this story, but nan countless different stories that could beryllium told.

How Dungeons And Dragons: Honor Among Thieves Ends

Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves sets our squad of heroic adventurers against a reddish wizard named Sofina. She’s revealed to beryllium nan existent powerfulness down nan throne of Forge (Hugh Grant), nan acting Lord of Neverwinter. And while Forge is only aft riches, Sofina is looking to usage an ancient magical artifact to person nan group of nan metropolis into an service of nan undead that will service her master, Szass Tam.

In nan end, Edgin, Holga, and their friends triumph out. Simon nan Sorcerer is capable to counteract nan spell that sewage nan champion of him previously, and Doric nan Druid goes each Hulk Smash connected Sofina successful owlbear form. We’re not judge she's wholly dead, she was undead, to statesman with, but aft that beating, she astir apt wishes she could dice again. Forge goes to prison, wherever 1 assumes we’ll find him if a early sequel needs him.

Holga very astir dies, she is played by Michelle Rodriguez aft all, truthful of people she does. In fact, she really does die, but decease isn’t ever nan extremity successful D&D. Edgin uses nan resurrection magic he’d wanted for his deceased woman successful bid to prevention his friend who had been pinch him done truthful much. Edgin and his girl are backmost together. Simon and Doric are going to springiness their ain narration different try.

How Honor Among Thieves Sets Up A Sequel

While nan superior and secondary villains of Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves are dealt pinch -- pinch 1 of them dormant and nan different successful situation -- nan movie is still judge to time off nan doorway unfastened for that imaginable sequel. It’s made clear successful nan last moments of nan movie that while Sofina is dead, Szass Tam, nan lich ruler of Thay that she served, is still very overmuch alive.

The adventuring statement agrees that if Szass Tam does go a problem successful nan future, they will still beryllium location to conflict him, mounting up a imaginable sequel that would proceed nan events of this story. There’s still a villain retired location to beryllium fought, which gives america an easy opening for a caller adventure.

And there’s besides Forge to beryllium perchance dealt with. While he ends nan movie successful prison, we already spot him trying to flight once, and truthful nan anticipation of him yet succeeding is besides there. He’s apt not a awesome threat connected his own, he was only vulnerable earlier because of Sofina’s power, but if he does get out, nan anticipation of joining forces pinch someone, aliases something, other has to beryllium considered.

Dungeons & Dragons Could Become A Cinematic Universe

If Dungeons & Dragons: Honor Among Thieves does good capable astatine nan container office past we tin beryllium each but assured that different movie will get nan greenish ray and each nan main stars of this movie will beryllium back. It seems apt that they'd each person nan action for a sequel successful their contracts. However, there’s moreover much imaginable for nan early of Dungeons & Dragons arsenic a movie franchise because it’s nan benignant of spot that could easy beryllium turned into a cinematic universe. Not only could we get sequels to nan movie we have, but galore spinoff stories, and, situation I opportunity it, a multiverse.

The beauty of Dungeons and Dragons arsenic a brand is that nan tabletop role-playing crippled is, by design, an open-ended level for nan creation of unsocial and original stories. There are countless run books developed complete nan past 50 years that show circumstantial stories, but moreover they are designed to springiness nan players nan state to show that communicative their ain measurement wrong nan adventure.

Even wrong this movie, we had nan characteristic of Xenk played by Rege-Jean Page. He wasn't a main personnel of nan formed and his characteristic sees nan slightest development. In nan connection of D&D, he's an NPC, but there's nary logic he couldn't go nan leader of his ain statement successful a early movie that has little, if anything, to do pinch Honor Among Thieves.

Not only that, but Dungeons & Dragons has created aggregate planes of existence for stories to beryllium created. Honor Among Thieves takes spot astir nan metropolis of Neverwinter, connected nan continent of Faerûn connected a satellite called Toril. As that implies, location are literal different worlds wrong this galaxy, ne'er mind different locations successful nan aforesaid world, wherever early Dungeons & Dragons films could beryllium set. They tin each return adjacent inspiration from nan game, but because of nan very different worlds that are available, they tin beryllium very different movies.

Part of nan beauty of Honor Among Thieves was that nan movie held tightly to nan tone of Dungeons and Dragons by not basing itself connected immoderate antecedently known events aliases communicative and simply creating its ain escapade utilizing nan halfway components of nan game. And this process tin beryllium utilized again and again to make much movies.

While I’m each for seeing much movies pinch nan Honor Among Thieves cast, they’re fantastic, we tin besides spot wholly different adventuring parties spell connected wholly unrelated adventures. Some of them tin person races of people, locations, and creatures that are wholly unsocial from nan others.