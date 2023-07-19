Dutch e-bike company VanMoof goes bankrupt

Share

Dutch electrical motorcycle manufacturer, VanMoof, has been declared bankrupt, prompting galore to deliberation nan wheels person travel disconnected nan pandemic cycling boom.

The Amsterdam-headquartered company, whose minimal designs and precocious prices earned nan institution nan nickname of nan ‘Tesla of e-bikes’, saw its income surge successful nan Covid era. However, it has now tally retired of road conscionable 2 years aft it raised $128m (£98m) from investors to substance description .

VanMoof was founded successful 2009 by Dutch brothers Taco and Ties Carlier. It has astir 700 labor internationally and runs stores successful Amsterdam, Berlin, Paris, London, Tokyo and New York. It claimed to person sold astir 200,000 e-bikes to date.

Its e-bikes costs thousands of pounds successful immoderate cases. One of its S5 bikes, for instance, which is billed arsenic being “Perfect for controlled cruising and longer rides”, is priced astatine £3,298.

Is this nan extremity for e-bikes?

However, alternatively than this latest news suggesting a diminished liking successful e–bikes, nan marketplace slowdown could perchance signify a spread successful nan proviso of affordable options.

The enthusiasm for much sustainable and healthier modes of carrier has not waned, declare some, pinch proprietary investigation from Swytch Technology – which makes e-bike conversion kits – uncovering that 5.9m Brits opportunity they’ve started engaging successful much progressive modes of carrier including cycling, utilizing an e–bike or walking.

A further 3.8m now rhythm aliases usage an e-mode of carrier to get to their job, representing some a much cost-effective and quicker action than astir nationalist carrier routes. This besides comes amidst a displacement distant from car civilization successful nan UK, pinch 6.4m Brits readying connected not owning a car successful nan adjacent 5 years, and 9.1m nary longer utilizing their car for short journeys.

Says Oliver Montague CEO and co-founder of Swytch:

“After nan news of immoderate large players wrong the e–bike industry struggling aliases moreover going bankrupt, immoderate are wondering whether the e–bike boom we saw during nan pandemic is coming to an end. I don’t judge this to beryllium nan lawsuit – this societal displacement was besides driven by a number of different cardinal factors which stay applicable today, specified arsenic a desire to unrecorded much sustainable and patient lives, evident successful nan persisting fame of e–bike rental schemes seen crossed cities successful nan UK.



“I judge nan cardinal rumor present is successful narration to affordability, astir ready-made e–bikes retail astatine astir £2,000, and for a batch of group amidst nan costs of surviving situation this is conscionable excessively overmuch money. Consumer request for e–bikes is decidedly there, location conscionable needs to beryllium much affordable options connected nan market.

I deliberation we will spot a important emergence successful request for e–bike conversion kits arsenic they reside this rumor really well, retailing astatine little than a 4th of nan value of a traditional e–bike whilst besides allowing nan opportunity for group to upcycle their existing bike, providing a solution that is some sustainable and budget-friendly.”

According to Mintel, successful 2022, nan worth of e–bike sales successful nan UK deed an estimated £310 cardinal – up from conscionable £150m successful 2019 – highlighting nan exponential maturation of nan manufacture and its publication to nan economy.

Jul 19, 2023Chris Price

