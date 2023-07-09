Dutch PM Rutte meets king to discuss caretaker government

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte met pinch King Willem-Alexander connected Saturday to talk a caretaker administration, nan time aft his centre-right authorities collapsed pursuing a conflict complete migration policies.

Rutte declined to remark connected nan hr and a half-long talks aft he near nan palace successful The Hague. "These are confidential meetings," he told reporters.

The adjacent awesome measurement will beryllium to dissolve parliament, but first location will beryllium a statement astir nan government's resignation successful nan Dutch little location planned for Monday.

After parliament is dissolved, an predetermination will beryllium held, expected successful November.

Rutte, 56, successful powerfulness since 2010, is nan Netherlands' longest serving premier minister. He told a property convention connected Friday he'd for illustration to tally for a 5th word but would consult pinch his statement earlier making a last decision.

The situation successful Dutch authorities came aft Rutte's blimpish VVD statement sought to limit nan travel of asylum seekers to nan Netherlands.