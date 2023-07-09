Dutch PM Rutte meets king to discuss caretaker government

Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte met pinch King Willem-Alexander connected Saturday to talk a caretaker administration, nan time aft his centre-right authorities collapsed pursuing a conflict complete migration policies.
Rutte declined to remark connected nan hr and a half-long talks aft he near nan palace successful The Hague. "These are confidential meetings," he told reporters.
The adjacent awesome measurement will beryllium to dissolve parliament, but first location will beryllium a statement astir nan government's resignation successful nan Dutch little location planned for Monday.
After parliament is dissolved, an predetermination will beryllium held, expected successful November.
Rutte, 56, successful powerfulness since 2010, is nan Netherlands' longest serving premier minister. He told a property convention connected Friday he'd for illustration to tally for a 5th word but would consult pinch his statement earlier making a last decision.
The situation successful Dutch authorities came aft Rutte's blimpish VVD statement sought to limit nan travel of asylum seekers to nan Netherlands.
Tensions came to a caput this week erstwhile Rutte demanded support for a connection to limit nan presence of children of warfare refugees who are already successful nan Netherlands and to make families hold astatine slightest 2 years earlier they tin beryllium reunited.
That was opposed by nan mini Christian Union and wide D66, yet bringing nan authorities down.
As caput of state, nan king is expected to inquire Rutte's conjugation to enactment connected arsenic a caretaker authorities until a caller management is formed aft nan election, a process which successful nan fractured Dutch governmental scenery usually takes months.
Before gathering nan king, Rutte tweeted he had called Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to guarantee him his government's caretaker position would not impact Dutch support for Ukraine.
Not since nan 2015-2016 migration situation has migration been specified a responsibility statement successful European politics.
Support for Germany's acold correct AfD has surged complete nan past six months. And successful Spain polls propose nan acold correct Vox statement could participate authorities pursuing elections this month.
In nan Netherlands, migration is somewhat overshadowed by farmers' protests against authorities plans to limit nitrogen emissions, which they opportunity will spell nan extremity of galore farms.
Farmers' protestation statement BBB became nan biggest statement successful March provincial elections.
In nan latest Ipsos poll, carried retired a week earlier nan authorities collapse, Rutte's VVD was projected to stay nan biggest statement successful nan 150-seat parliament pinch 28 seats. But BBB was predicted to surge from conscionable 1 spot now to 23, making it nan 2nd largest.
BBB besides supports a stricter migration argumentation and has suggested a imaginable yearly headdress of 15,000 asylum seekers.
The Netherlands already has a 1 of Europe's toughest migration policies. Still, asylum applications jumped by a 3rd past twelvemonth to complete 46,000, and nan authorities has projected they could apical 70,000 this twelvemonth — supra nan erstwhile precocious of 2015.