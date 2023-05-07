Dwayne Johnson makes 'largest single donation' ever to charity helping striking actors

Dwayne Johnson has made a "historic" aid to nan Screen Actors Guild - American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (SAG-AFTRA) Foundation arsenic members of nan national proceed to strike.

The wrestler-turned-actor is reported to person made a seven-figure aid aft nan SAG-AFTRA Foundation - a kindness associated pinch nan union, but not portion of it - issued a plea to its highest-earning members.

The kindness organises financial alleviation to nan union's 160,000 members who person been connected onslaught since 2 May aft seeking higher salary and safeguards against unauthorised usage of their images done artificial intelligence (AI).

SAG-AFTRA Foundation president Courtney B Vance and executive head Cyd Wilson told Variety that Johnson's aid has nan imaginable to "aid thousands of actors".

"It's nan largest azygous aid that we've ever received from 1 individual astatine 1 time," Mr Wilson said, adding that group will beryllium capable to support nutrient connected nan table, support their children safe and their cars running.

The nonstop magnitude that nan Moana character donated remains unknown.

On societal media, nan Foundation thanked Johnson for his "extraordinary generosity and historical donation", hoping that it would promote different high-profile members to travel suit.

Having started nan onslaught officially connected Friday 14 July, location is still nary extremity successful sight.

It is nan first clip successful 63 years, that some SAG-AFTRA and nan Writers Guild of America (WGA) are connected strike astatine nan aforesaid time.

Members of nan WGA have been striking for nan past 2 months, which has already had a large effect connected productions specified as season 5 of Stranger Things, play 2 of The Last Of Us, play six of The Handmaid's Tale and Game Of Thrones spinoff A Knight Of The Seven Kingdoms: The Hedge Knight.

On 21 July, a big of British stars led a protestation successful London to show their solidarity pinch some actors and writers connected onslaught successful nan US.

SAG-AFTRA person claimed that aft 4 weeks of intensive talks, movie and TV bosses person refused to discuss connected wellness and pension plans.

But nan Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers (AMPTP) - nan relation representing awesome Hollywood studios including Walt Disney and Netflix - said earlier this period that a deal, including amended salary and AI safeguards, had been offered, and accused nan national of stepping distant from talks.